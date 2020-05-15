The Yuma City Council continued budget discussions with another roundtable on Thursday, this time focusing on the operating budget. Much of the conversation centered on the police and fire departments, pools, Visit Yuma and the Desert Hills Golf Course.
Last week, City Administrator Phil Rodriguez presented a $249.2 million proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-2021. The city is looking at a spending decrease of $11.2 million across all funds, excluding grants, in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
The proposed budget for 2020-2021 is balanced due to internal cuts, hiring freezes, efficiencies, incentives for early retirement, with over 40 retirees taking advantage, and other emergency cost-saving measures put in place in March. Every department budget was cut by no less than 10%.
Revenue projections were reduced as follows: sales tax 15%, state sales tax 15%, vehicle license tax 20%, all charges and fees for services 10%, franchise tax 5%. The most notable reduction in revenue projections is the 2% hospitality tax that comes from bars, hotels and restaurants; it has been slashed by 28% for this fund. Property tax was calculated based on property value assessments using the same rate as the last year.
These are highlights from the conversation:
VISIT YUMA
The budget for the Yuma Visitors Bureau has been cut from $600,000 to $450,000. Councilors Ema Lea Shoop and Chris Morris questioned the impact that the reduction would have, especially since the purpose of the agency is to attract visitors, which in turn translates to more revenues for the city.
Morris said he was concerned “we may be shooting ourselves in the foot” by cutting off funding that would generate revenue. “If it pays for itself, it doesn’t make sense to cut it,” he noted.
Rodriguez said he would contact Linda Morgan, director of Visit Yuma, to find out the impact of the cut to her budget.
PAAC AND POOLS
Councilman Gary Knight, noting that the city is shutting down the concessions at the Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex, said he believes that concessions should be privatized or have a food truck sell food. Deputy Administrator Jay Simonton explained that that is what the city intends to do, and if it can’t, then it will allow patrons to bring in their own food and beverages. Staff is looking at all options, Simonton added.
The city announced that it will not open the Marcus and Kennedy pools this summer. Councilman Mike Shelton, noting the importance of pools to children in the summer, asked about the decision. Rodriguez explained that it takes about a quarter million dollars and 30 days to get a pool up and running due to recruitment, hiring, training, filling and getting the water ready.
Another challenge is that the availability of lifeguards is limited. The Red Cross won’t offer lifeguard certification this season, so the city is relying on past lifeguards who are already certified, however, many of them have graduated from school and moved on.
Councilwoman Leslie McClendon requested that staff take a look again at Kennedy Pool since having that facility open would cover most of the city as far as pools. Mayor Doug Nicholls suggested water days at Kennedy Park, perhaps using a fire hose, to help kids cool off. Simonton said they could do that.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Police Department budget has a considerable increase due to the addition of nine positions. Rodriguez said that when assessing the needs, it became evident that the city needs to bolster the Police Department. Some of the duties will be rerouted to make patrol officers more available for 911 calls.
Morris asked whether the pay raises promised to the police and fire departments were reflected in the budget. Rodriguez said that they are and will start in January or February, depending when revenues stabilize.
Knight said he was disappointed that they can’t do the raises right away but understands. “We hope for the best and we’ll have to work with what we have, but believe me, as a council member, I’m committing to making that happen. If January 2021 is as soon as we can make it happen, then I’m all for doing that,” Knight said.
The Fire Department’s budget also has increased because as of July 1, the city is responsible for 100% of the salaries and benefits of the nine positions that were brought on in 2018 with the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant.
DESERT HILLS GOLF COURSE
McClendon noted the course loses money and it’s time to think of new ideas on how to manage it, perhaps privatizing it or closing it in the summer while still maintaining the course or bringing in tournaments, which would bring in tourists.
Knight explained that the trouble with closing the course in the summer is that maintenance is still very costly. “It doesn’t matter if no one is playing on it, it has to be maintained or you lose it. The grass won’t stop growing, the weeds don’t stop growing. If we close it, we lose that revenue and now you have nothing,” he said, adding that privatizing it by far is the best solution.
Also, he said he agreed with the city administrator that the course should not be classified as an enterprise. Rather, it should be under Parks and Recreation and be listed as an amenity because, like parks, they aren’t expected to make money.
Morris noted that there are only two options when it comes to the course, leasing it out or running it more efficiently. He pointed to the high personnel costs and said he agrees that it should be budgeted under Parks and Recreation, not as an enterprise. But, he added, a lot of private golf courses are profitable, and if the city can’t lease, there should be a “middle ground” to recover the costs.
Nicholls noted that the course was just starting to turn things around when the crisis hit and perhaps given more time would have reversed the downward trend. However, Nicholls added, he would be talking to experts to see if the course is marketable.
To view the complete budget, go to https://tinyurl.com/ybufmqny.