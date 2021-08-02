Over the weekend, Yuma City Hall experienced a major plumbing failure that caused extensive water damage to portions of the facility. The incident was not related to the storm.
Crews are working diligently to make the necessary repairs. However, for the safety of the public, officials will close City Hall, located at 1 City Plaza, this week to complete restoration and repair work. All other city facilities are open and operating as normal.
The council meeting scheduled for Wednesday will still go on, however, the city has yet to determine the best place for it and will announce the location once the decision has been made.
While closed to the public, city operations will continue as normal. Residents are encouraged to conduct city business via the web, email and phone during this time.
Utility bill payment options during this period include:
- Online at myUMA
- By mail at City of Yuma, 1 City Plaza, Yuma, AZ 85364
- Dropbox located outside of City Hall
- By phone at 928-373-4999