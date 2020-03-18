While currently no local cases of the COVID-19 virus have been confirmed, Yuma has closed most city facilities to visitors and the general public in an effort to prevent possible spread of the virus.
This affects all city buildings that normally allow some form of public access, including City Hall. Yuma Municipal Court is operating on a modified schedule in accordance with Arizona Supreme Court administrative orders.
The Yuma Police Department lobby will be closed to the public, however, the front vestibule will still be open 24 hours to allow individuals to call the Dispatch Center.
Customers can pay utility bills online at Pay Your Water Bill through the city’s website, www.yumaaz.gov. For those without internet access, a utility payment drop-box will be available in front of City Hall and will accept payment by cash for those with no other option. If there is an overpayment by cash for an account, that amount will be applied to the account for the next billing cycle. Water service disconnections will not take place during this time.
“We plan to continue responding to emergency calls, filling open records requests, providing clean drinking water, mowing parks, picking up trash and nearly every other day-to-day service the public is used to from us,” City Administrator Phil Rodriguez said. “I’m especially pleased that we will continue to support our construction industry by keeping our building permits, plan reviews and inspections active and on schedule. This will include continuing our current capital improvement projects.”
He added that “public safety will continue responding to emergency calls, utilities will continue to provide safe, clean drinking water, and trash pickup will continue to be provided as normally scheduled. The city will provide nearly every service the public is used to from us.
“Across the city, employees will be working from various city facilities and from their homes as recommended by the various federal and state health agencies. These measures simply provide an opportunity for the city to be proactive and protect the health of our community and our workforce,” Rodriguez noted.
“As for utility bills, we realize a number of our customers prefer to pay in person, and we regret the inconvenience any temporary measure creates. As it was with our previous announcements, we are doing our part to contain this virus and plan to return to our normal interactions with the public as soon as it is responsible for us to do so.”
This latest announcement follows the suspension of activities related to Parks and Recreation programs, including access to indoor facilities, the conduction of this week’s City Council meetings remotely through technological means, and a Proclamation of Emergency issued by Mayor Douglas Nicholls earlier this week.