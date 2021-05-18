In recognition of National Police Week, which was celebrated this year from May 9 through May 15, the Rio Colorado Republican Women's Club delivered trays of cookies to the Yuma Police Department and the Yuma County Sheriff's Office as a gesture of gratitude to the work the men and women of the law enforcement agencies do every day to keep the community safe.
Each tray of cookies also came with a note that read, "Our police officers spend their days carrying a gun. A weighty encumbrance. But the real stress must be on the heart and mind, Knowing that at any time you may have to step up and save a life, perhaps your own. We can only imagine what it must be like to walk that beat every day. Thank you."