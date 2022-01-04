Every year, volunteers go out into their communities and seek out the homeless to conduct what is known nationwide as the “Point-in-Time Count.” A number of questions are asked such as, “Where did you sleep on the night of the 25th?” or “How long have you been homeless?” or “Is this your first time?” After the count survey is conducted, the homeless participants are given a backpack with basic necessities like snacks and hygiene products.
To make this possible here in Yuma, the Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness is seeking volunteers and donations.
The coalition describes itself as a partnership of nonprofit organizations, homeless service providers, community service providers, business leaders and local governmental liaisons. Representing the coalition, Lucia Wilson explained in an interview with the Sun that they hadn’t been able to conduct the previous count due to COVID.
“I’m really passionate about ending homelessness,” she said. “The biggest thing is that we can’t end homelessness without a large collaboration. Everyday the coalition is getting a little bit bigger. We’re spreading information that there’s a coalition toward ending homelessness. Any participation helps.”
Wilson explains that there’s a lot of ways people can be involved, but the top concern right now is aiding the PIT Count. Accomplished through volunteers, nearly 300 had assisted in 2020 throughout the state of Arizona and volunteers will be needed again. In Yuma and the rest of Arizona, the count will take place from Jan. 25 through Jan. 31. Volunteers will receive training in person at the Hotel San Carlos this month on Jan. 13, 18, 19, 20, 22 and 25 prior to the count.
Additionally, donations are being collected to fill the backpacks being handed in the survey. The coalition is requesting beanies, lip balm, feminine hygiene products, fruit cups and fruit snacks, granola bars, hand sanitizer, masks, protein bars, razors and socks.
Donations can be dropped off by Monday, Jan. 10 in the yellow boxes located at: the Achieve Human Services Corporate Office on 3250A E 40th St, the Crossroads Mission Thrift Store on 550 W 8th St, the LR (Library) Building in Arizona Western College on 2020 S Ave. 8E, National Community Health Partners on 255 W 24th St and Yuma City Hall on 1 City Plaza.
Another way to help? Wilson says being able to direct homeless people to resources is a major way to help. She says that if you see someone on the streets looking for help, Yuma has three coordinated entry points: Achieve Human Services, Western Arizona Council of Governments (WACOG) and National Community Health Partners where anyone can reach out and have a coordinated assessment done and be placed on a prioritization list to see if they qualify for any organization’s list.
Individuals with questions or in need of more information can contact Lucia Wilson and the Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness by email at yceh928@gmail.com and by phone at 928-341-4147.