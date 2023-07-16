It wasn’t long ago that the Yuma Community Food Bank was the poster child for how food assistance programs should not operate in terms of safety and cleanliness.
Not anymore.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
It wasn’t long ago that the Yuma Community Food Bank was the poster child for how food assistance programs should not operate in terms of safety and cleanliness.
Not anymore.
The largest hunger relief organization in Yuma County recently scored its highest rating ever by the American Institute of Baking, which partners with Feeding America to monitor the operation of charitable organizations across the country.
Yuma Community Food Bank, which is a Feeding America member, served over 300,000 people during the last fiscal year ... and it scored a 955 out of 1,000 possible points.
“We’ve done nothing over the the last six years but increasingly make this a safer place for people’s food that’s being donated or we are purchasing,” said Shara Whitehead, President and Chief Executive Officer for the Food Bank, during an interview with the Yuma Sun.
Whitehead pointed out that following the Food Bank’s first inspection, the inspector told her in 2016 that “he used this food bank, without mentioning the name for the city, as an example of how bad a food warehouse can look.”
The Food Bank had scored a 395, “so that was the epic fail,” continued Whitehead.
“That was what told me we had a lot of work to do, that we’re not going to be that food bank.”
The AIB audits are conducted every other year, and in between those audits, the Food Bank’s compliance team of Chief Operating Officer Michelle Merkley, Warehouse and Production Manager Enrique Roldan and Warehouse Supervisor Adolfo Pallanes, “performs its own quarterly audits of our operations that are every bit as stringent as the AIB audit,” continued Whitehead.
“When the AIB audit rolls around, it’s business as usual for us as we know we are already complying with the most exacting standards in the industry – our own.”
“We work with our team here, we don’t wait for the (AIB) audit to prepare for all this,” said Merkley. “We are constantly looking at our processes, our food safety, it’s something we do every single day here. We’re always looking to that, what’s that audit going to look like and make sure we improve.”
“I am extremely proud of Shara and the entire staff that have exemplified leadership and caring for our community in every aspect of food bank management,” said Jonathan Lines, chairman of the Yuma Community Food Bank board of directors. “They care about our community and it shows.”
To develop greater food safety knowledge and capability in the network, Feeding America partnered with AIB to offer food safety audits to the membership, explained Merkley. AIB is an organization committed to protecting the safety of the food supply chain and delivering high value technical and educational programs.
“They focus on operational methods and personnel practices, maintenance of food safety, cleaning practices, integrated pest management and adequacy of prerequisite food safety programs,” said Merkley.
The Feeding America member contract calls for all member operated facilities to pass a scored third party (AIB) food safety audit every other year, explained Merkley. “AIB is a very high standard, so we are very proud of the score we’ve received, 955 out of 1,000, which is a four percent improvement from our last audit.”
“Having that (score) means that we are acknowledged in a 200 member network as being on the ‘excellent side,’” said Whitehead.
“There are 200-plus food banks that don’t come close to that measure. That’s the story, the fact that because we are the largest hunger relief organization in Yuma County that we hold ourselves to a higher standard. And having the validation through AIB scoring I think demonstrates, like Michelle says, we do this every day, all day.
“But we’re always looking to improve.”
Partly cloudy. Low 89F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Partly cloudy. Low 89F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Mainly sunny. Very hot. High 114F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.