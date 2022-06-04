The effects of the baby formula shortage are being felt everywhere in the U.S., and the Yuma Community Food Bank (YCFB) is no exception. As the shortage continues to impact parents in the community, the Food Bank is encouraging anyone with unopened, unexpired formula or formula samples sent in the mail that they no longer need to YCFB, located at 2404 E 24th St.
“A few months ago, we had to throw away formula due to a recall,” said YCFB Chief Operating Officer Michelle Merkley. “Replacing that supply has been a significant challenge. The food bank has over 8,000 households that visit each month to pick up things they need. It’s estimated that 28% of those families need baby formula. The formula shelf at the food bank sits less than half full. Usually, we’d have more choice and variety in the types of formula we can offer our families.”
Merkley added that when YCFB doesn’t have the formula families are looking for, they refer them to New Life Pregnancy Center, one of their partner agencies.
However, in light of the shortage, donations are especially valuable now as the Food Bank has seen an increase in families calling and coming in to ask about baby formula.
“When we don’t have formula, we must turn away that struggling parent without giving them milk to feed their babies,” she said. “When mothers become desperate, they water down the formula they have or feed their baby with cow’s milk, even though it is unsuitable for children younger than one year.”
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS), proper nutrition in the earliest years are very important as getting the right nutrients can affect a child’s growth and development.
A recent post from ADHS acknowledged the extra challenges that families may face when their baby needs a special formula now. With special dietary needs, it can be difficult to find a substitute or transition into one, but it’s not impossible. In the post, community members can find more information on formula alternatives as well as the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program by visiting https://bit.ly/3NNEk6u.
For those looking to donate, the alternatives infographic may prove useful, but for those unable to donate unopened and unexpired formula or formula samples that were sent in the mail, YCFB also gladly accepts baby food, diapers and wipes since families typically ask about these necessities.
“As well as baby formula, all our families in Yuma County are struggling to meet basic needs of their families,” Merkley said. “We have seen a decline in food donations here at the Food Bank. If anyone is interested in hosting a food drive, they can contact us at 928-343-1243 or drop off donations from Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.”
To learn more about YCFB, visit https://www.yumafoodbank.org/index.html.
