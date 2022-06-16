Yuma will continue to help low-income households with delinquent utility bills or the required deposit to establish water service during a financial hardship.
The City Council allocated $75,000 to the program for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1. Under the program, qualified utility customers receive a payment voucher toward their deposit requirement for new services or delinquent utility bills.
The program is also intended to prevent a customer from being disconnected from water services for non-payment during a financial hardship and provide education so financial assistance is not needed in the future.
The Western Arizona Council of Governments continues to determine eligibility for persons seeking assistance on behalf of the city. Yuma has been contracting with WACOG for this service since 2016. WACOG is a governmental nonprofit serving income-challenged households and vulnerable populations in Yuma, La Paz and Mohave counties.
The agency reviews applications to verify income eligibility and hardship qualifications and submits approved vouchers and subsequent payments to the city.
If WACOG determines a person is eligible for assistance, WACOG issues a qualifying payment voucher for up to $250. Customers who do not meet the eligibility criteria must pay the required deposit amount for their services to remain active, or in the event of a delinquent payment, the customer must pay the delinquent amount due to avoid service disconnection. A customer’s water account remains connected pending the referral outcome.
WACOG may only provide a customer with payment assistance once in a 12-month period. The agency must also provide educational information regarding water conservation and leak detection, budget management and other agency referrals that could provide additional assistance or job placement services.
The funds allocated for this program come from the delinquency fee water fund which was approved by the council and became effective in 2015. WACOG must apply at least 80% of the funds toward issuing vouchers to qualified customers and may apply up to 20% of the funds for program delivery services and administration.
The agency provides the city with scheduled monthly and semi-annual reports and processes payments for the vouchers once a month.
When the $75,000 has been fully distributed, the program will end for the fiscal year.
In other action, the council authorized the addition of two more solar-powered flashing speed zone beacons for Crane Elementary School District No. 13. The city will have the flashing speed zone beacons installed by a contractor near the Gary A. Knox Elementary School. The school district will operate and maintain the flashing speed zone beacons.
The flashing speed zone beacons will lower the speed limit near the elementary school during the peak hours of traffic in the morning and afternoon, which the city expects will improve safety for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians in this area.
In 2019, the city entered into an agreement with the school district for the installation of 16 flashing speed zone beacons. The district agreed to operate and maintain the beacons. With this amendment to the agreement, the district will operate and maintain the 18 beacons.
The council also approved the additional allocation of pandemic relief funds to Catholic Community Services Yuma so the Safe House can provide shelter to victims of domestic violence “in an environment where COVID-19 safety precautions are strictly followed,” according to a staff report.
The city received $1.3 million in Community Development Block Grant funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to be used to prevent, prepare for and respond to the spread of the virus. The city allocated all of the funds to community agencies for projects that address the impacts of the pandemic.
One awardee, Chicanos Por La Causa, completed its project of providing emergency child care under budget, leaving $526 unspent. Catholic Community Services Safe House committed all of its funds but still needed materials and supplies to clean and sanitize the domestic violence shelter. The council agreed to give the Safe House project the remaining $526 for the purchase of materials and supplies.
In addition, the council agreed to give another $547 in unspent CDBG pandemic relief funds to Catholic Community Services for a program that helps victims leaving the domestic violence shelter pay for rent and deposits.
In 2019, the agency received an award of $119,029 of HOME funds for the Tenant Based Rental Assistance program for victims leaving the Safe House. HOME funds are used to help participants pay rent and rent and utility deposits for up to 12 months after leaving the shelter. But steep increases in rent since 2019 depleted those funds sooner than expected.
However, a second HOME project, administered by the Arizona Housing Development Corp., successfully completed under budget, leaving $547 unspent. City staff recommended allocating that unspent HOME money to the TBRA program where it can be used to provide rent assistance to victims of domestic violence.