A federal jury found a 40-year-old Yuma man guilty last week of 15 charges related to several insurance fraud schemes he perpetrated between 2018 and 2020.

Isrrael Millan III has now been convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit fraud, eight counts of wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud and four counts of money laundering.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you