Yuma contractor Isrrael Millan III, 43, was sentenced last week in connection to several insurance fraud schemes.
Millan was found guilty by a jury on Dec. 13, 2022, of conspiracy, wire and mail fraud, and money laundering. He was sentenced last week to 87 months in prison by United States District Judge Roslyn O. Silver. Millan was also ordered to pay $391,279.45 in restitution to the victim insurance companies.
His conviction was related to several insurance fraud schemes that took place in Yuma between 2018 and 2020.
The scheme included staging vehicle accidents and deliberately flooding homes, then submitting fraudulent claims to insurance companies.
One of the incidents occurred in the early morning of June 2, 2019, when two individuals Millan recruited deliberately crashed a U-Haul moving truck into the Sunshine Market and Convenience store, 1997 S. Avenue B.
According to the United States Attorney Office, District of Arizona, Millan worked as a general contractor and made fraudulent claims related to the damage caused by some of the incidents in an effort to collect insurance proceeds.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Raymond K. Woo and Aron Ketchel, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.