Yuma contractor Isrrael Millan III, 43, was sentenced last week in connection to several insurance fraud schemes.

Millan was found guilty by a jury on Dec. 13, 2022, of conspiracy, wire and mail fraud, and money laundering. He was sentenced last week to 87 months in prison by United States District Judge Roslyn O. Silver. Millan was also ordered to pay $391,279.45 in restitution to the victim insurance companies.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you