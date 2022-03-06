The Yuma City Council seems to be all in after learning more about the Yuma County Broadband Project.
County Administrator Susan Thorpe and Paul Brierley and Mark Smith, both members of the Yuma County Broadband Task Force, recently updated the council on the project.
Mayor Doug Nicholls called it “a really exciting project in partnership with Yuma County and other partners.”
Councilwoman Karen Watts said the network “makes so much sense” and she looks forward to having better internet service instead of spotty reception.
Councilman Chris Morris called the project “a great direction for the whole community” and the plan “well thought out.”
The Board of Supervisors, to address poor internet service in the county, declared broadband the top priority for use of its American Rescue Plan Act funds, and negotiated a contract with ALLO Communications for the buildout of a broadband middle-mile fiber backbone network. The current completion target is December 2022 or June 2023.
A backbone fiber network provides a major incentive by lowering the barrier to entry for private providers to deliver high speed, reliable internet service at a lower cost to homes, businesses, and farms throughout Yuma County.
The county will own the middle-mile backbone and contract with ALLO to operate, maintain and market the backbone in an “open access, competitively neutral, non-discriminatory manner.”
ALLO’s estimated cost for 181 miles in length is $37.5 million. Yuma County has committed $20.7 million, about half of its total ARPA funding toward the project. The county and ALLO are also seeking state and federal grants to help fund the project.
Thorpe noted that rural broadband is important for the growth of business and economic development, including a proposed spaceport, online learning, tele-health, remote viewing public meetings, use by first responders, better quality of life and the community’s ability to retain younger generations.
She explained that the county-owned network would be treated as critical infrastructure, just like roads, water and sewer lines.
Brierley noted that the agricultural industry, a main provider of jobs in the county, is increasingly dependent on broadband technology, such as the use of remote sensing, drones and equipment automation. Water and irrigation management often requires use of “cloud” computing.
Smith pointed out that 10 years ago, broadband internet might have been a luxury. Today it’s critical infrastructure. However, the current network in Yuma is patched together by different carriers using different technologies and standards.
The county’s network will not only be “future proof” but have redundancy if any part of the system fails, Smith said. Some conduits will be left empty for future growth, and access points all along the network will allow for future connections.
In addition, Smith noted, many companies need robotics and to work off the cloud and cannot operate without high-speed internet. This system will cover the entire county and provide capacity for growth.
Thorpe explained that the county originally planned to ask the cities to contribute ARPA funds towards the project, but then the county decided to use the ARPA monies it has and seek grants.
The county already applied for an Arizona Commerce Authority grant of $10 million for the project and last-mile fiber to the home. Cities and other partners contributed support letters for the grant.
However, Thorpe said she hopes the county and cities can work together to seek future state and federal funding to enhance the network and expand coverage. She suggested that Yuma and the other cities consider using ARPA funds towards matching grants for the expansion of the network within their jurisdictions.
Brierley also suggested that cities might use funds to bring the “last mile” closer to needed areas.
Councilman Gary Knight noted that this backbone will “open the market” so that end providers just have to hook into the backbone to provide service to customers, which should in turn open up more competition among providers that previously didn’t see Yuma as economically profitable.
The Yuma County Broadband Task Force includes Yuma County, Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, Wellton, Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., agriculture representatives, information technology experts and the state broadband director.