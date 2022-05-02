It’s budget season, and the Yuma City Council will discuss the proposed fiscal year 2023 operating budget during a Tuesday work session.
On Wednesday, the council will hear a presentation on the HOME-American Rescue Plan Allocation Plan.
As part of the Wednesday regular meeting, the council will consider the adoption of eight ordinances, including four that would update the plumbing, mechanical, fuel gas and electrical regulations in the city code.
Other proposed ordinances would declare property located at the northwest corner of 25th Lane and Avenue C as surplus and vacate the right-of-way to five adjacent parcels; authorize the acquisition of right-of-way necessary for the construction and operation of a 15-inch sanitary sewer line along Avenue 4E; and ratify the acquisition of an easement west of the southwest corner of East Palo Verde Street and South Avenue 3E.
The last proposed ordinance would terminate the Yuma Pivot Point Phase Two Lease while preserving the Phase One Lease.
Three proposed ordinances will be introduced. The first ordinance would reinstate a requirement that was inadvertently removed when the updated fire code was adopted in 2018. The proposed ordinance gives the fire chief the authority to mandate the method in which contractors who perform required inspection, testing, and/or maintenance services on commercial properties for fire and life safety systems submit electronic reports to the department.
Two proposed ordinances call for authorizing the annexation of properties, one located at the northeast corner of Interstate 8 and Avenue 3E and the second located at 2945 W. 8th St.
The city received a request from Yuma Real Estate to annex 19.8 acres. The annexation area consists of one parcel of real property and the adjacent Interstate 8, Avenue 3E and North Frontage Road right-of-way.
The city also received a request from Ironwood of Yuma to annex 15.4 acres. The annexation area consists of two parcels of real property and the adjacent 8th Street right-of-way and a portion of the Thacker Canal.
In addition, the council will hold a public hearing and potentially approve a request by Ironwood of Yuma to change the land use designation of the property from medium density residential to high density residential.
Two resolutions are on the agenda, one in connection to the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant of $10.6 million from the Federal Transit Administration in support of the Yuma Multimodal Transportation Center project. To become an FTA direct recipient, the council must approve an authorizing resolution.
The second resolution would allow the deferment of city development fees and water and sewer capacity charges for the Desert Sands Unit No. 2 Subdivision.
The council will also consider the following items on the consent agenda:
– A $879,000 contract for pavement replacement of the Country Club Estates and Country Club Manor subdivisions to DPE Construction of Yuma.
– A $499,278 contract for the update of the Integrated Water Resources Master Plan to Carollo Engineers of Phoenix.
– The $113,538 purchase of audio visual equipment from Bluum USA of Phoenix to enable high-quality broadcasts and streams of meetings and events held in City Hall Room 190 and off-site locations.
– Approval of an increase of $777,582 for a total expenditure of $3.8 million for the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Main Street Water Treatment Plant Filters 5-8 to Kay Constructors of Goodyear.
– Acceptance of an Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Border Security Grant of $498,623 to be used for the purchase of six fully equipped patrol 4x4 trucks.
– Confirmation that Yuma will act as guarantor of the 33⅓% of the loan balance for a Greater Yuma Port Authority infrastructure loan for the Magrino Industrial Park from Yuma County. GYPA and the county requested that fellow GYPA members Yuma and San Luis provide a guaranty of the $2.2 million loan.
Both meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. To view the complete agendas and read staff reports, go to https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meetings can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom. Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meetings can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.