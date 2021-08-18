The employment of City Administrator Phil Rodriguez will be discussed, with possible action taken, at the Yuma City Council on Wednesday.
The one-line item was added to the agenda on Tuesday. The agenda does not include other details or explanation.
However, Rodriguez is facing charges after reportedly causing a crash and leaving the scene of the accident on June 3.
According to court records, the Arizona Department of Safety cited and released Rodriguez following a two-vehicle, non-injury collision that occurred on Interstate 8.
Rodriguez, driving a grey 2020 Toyota 4Runner, allegedly collided with a 2019 Winnebago and did not remain at the scene. DPS later cited him for failure to stop for a collision/failure to leave required information, a criminal traffic offense; false reporting to law enforcement, a criminal offense; and unsafe lane change, a civil traffic offense.
Rodriguez and his attorney, Andrew Breavington of the Phoenix-based law firm of Mitchell, Stein, Carey and Chapman, appeared telephonically at an Aug. 9 hearing in Yuma Justice Court.
After Breavington requested a continuance, Justice of the Peace Pro Tem Darci Weede scheduled Rodriguez’s pretrial conference for Oct. 5.
While no details were discussed at the hearing, prosecutor Matthew Hanson of the Yuma County Attorney’s Office said he will offer Rodriguez a plea agreement prior to the next hearing.
Breavington, in a prepared written statement, said neither his law firm or Rodriguez will be making any additional comments in regard to the case.
“Mr. Rodriguez has pled not guilty to these charges and maintains his innocence. He has retained our law firm to defend him. As his lawyers, we have instructed him not to discuss this matter at the present time,” Breavington wrote. “There will be a time and place to discuss the facts and circumstances of this matter that support Mr. Rodriguez’s innocence. We look forward to that time, but it is not now.”
Reporter James Gilbert contributed to this story.