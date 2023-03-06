The Yuma City Council will meet with state legislators on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss local issues.
In addition, on Wednesday, the council members will attend a hearing in a lawsuit filed by the counties of Yuma, Mohave and La Paz and the City of Yuma against the Bureau of Reclamation in the case related to the intended permanent transfer of Colorado River water from Greenstone Acquisitions to the Town of Queen Creek. The hearing will be held at the Sandra Day O’Connor Federal Courthouse in Phoenix.
During both days, the city officials will take part in Legislative Day, which includes meeting Arizona legislators and other agencies to discuss a variety of topics that include water, public safety, rural development and infrastructure, border issues including safety and commerce, local revenues as well as local decisions and control over local issues.
The tentative schedule includes an introduction at Arizona House of Representatives and Senate and meetings with Gov. Hobbs and Chief of Staff Allie Bones at the State Capitol Executive Tower, House and Senate Minority and Majority Leadership and officials with the Arizona Department of Transportation and Arizona Commerce Authority.
The council members expect to have lunch with the Yuma delegation and agency directors and will attend a dinner reception to be held at HighGround in Phoenix.