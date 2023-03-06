The Yuma City Council will meet with state legislators on Tuesday and Wednesday to discuss local issues.

In addition, on Wednesday, the council members will attend a hearing in a lawsuit filed by the counties of Yuma, Mohave and La Paz and the City of Yuma against the Bureau of Reclamation in the case related to the intended permanent transfer of Colorado River water from Greenstone Acquisitions to the Town of Queen Creek. The hearing will be held at the Sandra Day O’Connor Federal Courthouse in Phoenix.

