Yuma County announced the appointment of Jessica Rodriguez as the new human resources director.
This decision comes after recognizing Rodriguez’s “exceptional talent, dedication, and invaluable contributions to Yuma County. With her extensive experience and proven track record in human resources, Jessica is well-positioned to lead the department into the future,” the county stated in a press release.
Having served as the interim human resources director for the past three months, Rodriguez demonstrated her ability to effectively manage and oversee the department’s operations, the county said.
Rodriguez’s previous role as the deputy human resources director since 2018 further showcased her commitment to Yuma County’s mission and vision. In total, she has accumulated 15 years of experience within the county’s Human Resources Division, including positions within Adult Probation and Sheriff’s Office.
As the human resources director, Rodriguez will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the department, including talent acquisition, employee relations, compensation and benefits, training and development, and HR policy implementation. Her primary objectives will include streamlining HR processes, ensuring compliance with employment regulations, and aligning human resources initiatives with Yuma County’s overall goals.
“Promotions such as this reflect Yuma County’s commitment to recognizing and developing talent within the organization. By elevating outstanding individuals like Jessica Rodriguez, Yuma County reinforces its dedication to providing excellent services to its employees and the community at large,” the county noted.