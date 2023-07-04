Yuma County appoints new human resources director: Jessica Rodriguez

JESSICA RODRIGUEZ

 BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER

Yuma County announced the appointment of Jessica Rodriguez as the new human resources director.

This decision comes after recognizing Rodriguez’s “exceptional talent, dedication, and invaluable contributions to Yuma County. With her extensive experience and proven track record in human resources, Jessica is well-positioned to lead the department into the future,” the county stated in a press release.

