Eligible entities are encouraged to apply for Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) funds awarded to Yuma County via the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
According to the United Way of Yuma County, the “state set-aside dollars” total $224,203 and will be distributed amongst local agencies housing emergency food and shelter programs by a local board comprised of community volunteers.
The local board “is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program,” United Way of Yuma County said in a press release.
To qualify for the funds, entities must be private voluntary nonprofits or other units of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and, if a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
While the funds cannot be used as seed money for new programs, entities can use them to supplement emergency food, shelter and supportive services in a variety of ways, United Way said.
Awarded funds may be used for food services (i.e. congregate meals or groceries); lodging in either a mass shelter, hotel/motel or other off-site facility up to 30 days per individual or household; one month of rent or mortgage assistance to avoid eviction or foreclosure; one month of utility assistance for gas, electric and water services; or cleaning and other essential supplies for feeding and sheltering individuals, not exceeding $300 per item.
To receive an application, eligible entities can contact Karina Jones, CEO of United Way of Yuma County and local ESFP contact, at 928-783-0515 or karina.jones@local.unitedway.org. Applications are due to the United Way of Yuma County — located at 180 W. 1st St., Suite B — by Jan. 29.