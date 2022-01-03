Yuma County receives 200,000 waste tires a year. By state law, the county is required to accept waste tires, which they collect at a North Gila Valley collection site.
State statutes prohibit the disposal of waste tires in landfills and require that each county provides at least one designated waste tire collection site for the collection and disposal of waste tires.
County staff sorts them, piles them up and a contractor comes in and hauls them away for recycling.
The waste tires must be disposed of and recycled in compliance with state laws. The county pays a vendor to haul them away.
The Board of Supervisors recently awarded, with a 5-0 vote, a contract for waste tire removal and disposal services to CRM of America at the unit prices of $85 per ton for passenger car and light pick-up truck tires and semi and large truck tires and $145 per ton for construction, agriculture and other tires and shreds.
The county received one bid, and after reviewing and evaluating the bid, the department recommended that CRM of America be awarded the contract, said Josh Scott, public works director.
CRM hauls the tires to their plant in Phoenix, where they shred them, remove the steel and chip the rubber for use in paving, playgrounds and tracks.
The board also unanimously agreed to award a $346,430 design-build contract for the construction of a new 3,200-square-foot metal storage building for the Health Department at 2725 S. Avenue B to GCI Construction and Inspections, the lowest of the five bidders.
“I’m really partial to design-build projects because I think they normally work relatively well,” Chairman Tony Reyes said.
David Hylland, director of facilities management, described it as a “straightforward approach.”
In other action, the board unanimously reelected Reyes as chairman and Jonathan Lines as vice chair for 2022.
In addition, the board approved the following consent calendar items:
• Authorized the chairman to sign a deed for two parcels from the March 2022 Tax Deeded Property Auction List and accept the offer in the amount of $100 per parcel as submitted by Yuma County. The Engineering Department wanted to acquire the parcels; one is currently used as a retention basin and the other as a 10-foot drainage way, both in the Foothills Mobile Estates.
• The purchase of desktop and laptop computers and software in the amount of $251,477, including tax and shipping, for the Life Cycle Management Program under the state purchasing contract.
• Rejected a bid received for the supply, delivery and application of liquid asphalt from VSS International and authorized staff to re-solicit bid proposals. Staff noted that the prices for the liquid asphalt from the one vendor are extremely high in comparison to historical pricing and that re-soliciting the bid increases the opportunity of additional vendors to participate in the bidding process.
• An agreement with Somerton for election services, effective through Dec. 31, 2026. The Yuma County Recorder and Election Services provide voter and election services to cities. This agreement permits the county to conduct elections on Somerton’s behalf.
• Canceled the March 8 special all-mail election for the Martinez Lake Resort Unit No. 1 Road Improvement and Maintenance District Board of Directors due to lack of participation. Only one candidate nomination packet was filed. Since the district cannot function without a quorum of a three-member governing board, the special election cannot take place. The supervisors will continue to serve as the Martinez Lake RIMD governing board until a new board is elected on Nov. 8.
• Appointed the Arizona attorney general to represent the county in the pending appeal of a property valuation case between Agua Caliente Solar and the Arizona Department of Revenue. In this case, Agua Caliente Solar has challenged ADOR’s determination of the value of the taxable property owned by Agua Caliente.
• Approved settlement participation forms acknowledging Yuma County’s election to participate in the most recent distributor and Janssen settlements in the pending multi-district litigation to address the long standing opioid epidemic.