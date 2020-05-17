The Yuma County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, May 18, at its auditorium.
The main discussion item on the agenda is a routine approval of corrections to the county tax roll, or the records that list who is subject to property taxes.
The supervisors are also expected to proclaim May 2020 as Yuma County Bicycle Month to encourage local use of bicycles for health, economic and community benefits.
The board meets at 198 South Main Street and allows public comment in person. The only difference during the pandemic is people are asked to wait outside the auditorium until called on.