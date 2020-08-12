Yuma County’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases here is 11,667, according to the county’s August 12 update, and there have been 291 deaths. There were 14 new cases reported.Here’s a look at Yuma County Cases by the numbers:

Numbers Tested: 56,585

Total Confirmed Positive: 11,667

Female: 6,165

Male: 5,502

Deaths in Yuma County: 291

Age group

Ages 0-19:................1,677

Ages 20-44:..............5,294

Ages 45-54:..............1,796

Ages 55-64:..............1,494

Ages 65+:................ 1,406

– Reported by YRMC as of 8 a.m. Aug. 12

