Yuma County’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases here is 11,667, according to the county’s August 12 update, and there have been 291 deaths. There were 14 new cases reported.Here’s a look at Yuma County Cases by the numbers:
Numbers Tested: 56,585
Total Confirmed Positive: 11,667
Female: 6,165
Male: 5,502
Deaths in Yuma County: 291
Age group
Ages 0-19:................1,677
Ages 20-44:..............5,294
Ages 45-54:..............1,796
Ages 55-64:..............1,494
Ages 65+:................ 1,406
– Reported by YRMC as of 8 a.m. Aug. 12