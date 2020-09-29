Yuma County’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases here is 12,720, according to the county’s Sept. 29 update, and there have been 345 deaths. There were 8 new cases reported.

Here’s a look at Yuma County Cases by the numbers:

Numbers Tested: 73,084

Total Confirmed Positive: 12,720

Female: 6,696

Male: 6,024

Deaths in Yuma County: 345

Age group

Ages 0-19:................1,865

Ages 20-44:..............5,821

Ages 45-54:..............1,948

Ages 55-64:..............1,599

Ages 65+:................ 1,487

– Reported by YRMC as of 8 a.m. Sept. 29

