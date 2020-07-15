Yuma County’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases here is 8,631, according to the county’s July 14 update, and there have been 159 deaths. There were 239 new cases reported.
Here’s a look at Yuma County Cases by the numbers:
Numbers Tested: 44,101
Total Confirmed Positive: 8,631
Female: 4,554
Male: 4,077
Deaths in Yuma County: 159
Age group
Ages 0-19:................1,127
Ages 20-44:..............3,931
Ages 45-54:..............1,330
Ages 55-64:..............1,142
Ages 65+:................ 1,101
– Reported by YRMC as of 8 a.m. July 14