Yuma County’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases here is 7,613, according to the county’s July 7 update, and there have been 120 deaths. There were 168 new cases reported.

Here’s a look at Yuma County Cases By The Numbers:

Numbers Tested: 40,031

Total Confirmed Positive: 7,613

Female: 4,015

Male: 3,598

Deaths in Yuma County: 120

Age group

Ages 0-19:................989

Ages 20-44:..............3,476

Ages 45-54:..............1,173

Ages 55-64:..............1,012

Ages 65+:................ 963

- Source: Yuma County, as of 3 p.m. July 7

