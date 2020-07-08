Yuma County’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases here is 7,613, according to the county’s July 7 update, and there have been 120 deaths. There were 168 new cases reported.
Here’s a look at Yuma County Cases By The Numbers:
Numbers Tested: 40,031
Total Confirmed Positive: 7,613
Female: 4,015
Male: 3,598
Deaths in Yuma County: 120
Age group
Ages 0-19:................989
Ages 20-44:..............3,476
Ages 45-54:..............1,173
Ages 55-64:..............1,012
Ages 65+:................ 963
- Source: Yuma County, as of 3 p.m. July 7