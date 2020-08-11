Yuma County’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases here is 11,653, according to the county’s August 11 update, and there have been 290 deaths. There were 29 new cases reported.Here’s a look at Yuma County Cases by the numbers:
Numbers Tested: 56,470
Total Confirmed Positive: 11,653Female: 6,157
Male: 5,496
Deaths in Yuma County: 290
Age group
Ages 0-19:................1,675
Ages 20-44:..............5,287
Ages 45-54:..............1,794
Ages 55-64:..............1,493
Ages 65+:................ 1,404
– Reported by YRMC as of 8 a.m. Aug. 11