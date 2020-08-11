Yuma County’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases here is 11,653, according to the county’s August 11 update, and there have been 290 deaths. There were 29 new cases reported.Here’s a look at Yuma County Cases by the numbers:

Numbers Tested: 56,470

Total Confirmed Positive: 11,653Female: 6,157

Male: 5,496

Deaths in Yuma County: 290

Age group

Ages 0-19:................1,675

Ages 20-44:..............5,287

Ages 45-54:..............1,794

Ages 55-64:..............1,493

Ages 65+:................ 1,404

– Reported by YRMC as of 8 a.m. Aug. 11

