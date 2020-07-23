Yuma County’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases here is 9,718 according to the county’s July 22 update, and there have been 203 deaths. There were 46 new cases reported.
Here’s a look at Yuma County Cases by the numbers:
Numbers Tested: 48,012
Total Confirmed Positive: 9,718
Female: 5,126
Male: 4,592
Deaths in Yuma County: 203
Age group
Ages 0-19:................1,305
Ages 20-44:..............4,426
Ages 45-54:..............1,490
Ages 55-64:..............1,275
Ages 65+:................ 1,222
– Reported by YRMC as of 8 a.m. July 22