Yuma County’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases here is 9,718 according to the county’s July 22 update, and there have been 203 deaths. There were 46 new cases reported.

Here’s a look at Yuma County Cases by the numbers:

Numbers Tested: 48,012

Total Confirmed Positive: 9,718

Female: 5,126

Male: 4,592

Deaths in Yuma County: 203

Age group

Ages 0-19:................1,305

Ages 20-44:..............4,426

Ages 45-54:..............1,490

Ages 55-64:..............1,275

Ages 65+:................ 1,222

– Reported by YRMC as of 8 a.m. July 22

