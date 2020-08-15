Yuma County’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases here is 11,854, according to the county’s Aug. 15 update, and there have been 297 deaths. There were 64 new cases reported.

Here’s a look at Yuma County Cases by the numbers:

Numbers Tested: 58,121

Total Confirmed Positive: 11,854

Female: 6,271

Male: 5,583

Deaths in Yuma County: 297

Age group

Ages 0-19:................1,711

Ages 20-44:..............5,376

Ages 45-54:..............1,829

Ages 55-64:..............1,512

Ages 65+:................ 1,426

– Reported by YRMC as of 8 a.m. Aug. 15

