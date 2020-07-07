Yuma County’s total nu,ber of positive COVID-19 cases here is 7,445, according to the county’s July 6 update, and there have been 117 deaths. There were 99 new cases reported.
Here’s a look at Yuma County Cases By The Numbers:
Numbers Tested: 39,594
Total Confirmed Positive: 7,445
Female: 3,946
Male: 3,499
Deaths in Yuma County: 117
Age group
Ages 0-19:................957
Ages 20-44:..............3,400
Ages 45-54:..............1,153
Ages 55-64:..............988
Ages 65+:................947
- Source: Yuma County, as of 3 p.m. July 6