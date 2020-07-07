Yuma County’s total nu,ber of positive COVID-19 cases here is 7,445, according to the county’s July 6 update, and there have been 117 deaths. There were 99 new cases reported.

Here’s a look at Yuma County Cases By The Numbers:

Numbers Tested: 39,594

Total Confirmed Positive: 7,445

Female: 3,946

Male: 3,499

Deaths in Yuma County: 117

Age group

Ages 0-19:................957

Ages 20-44:..............3,400

Ages 45-54:..............1,153

Ages 55-64:..............988

Ages 65+:................947

- Source: Yuma County, as of 3 p.m. July 6

