Yuma County has declared a state of emergency due to the stress being placed on local healthcare resources by the “triple threat” of COVID-19, RSV and the flu, as well as the increasing number of asylum seekers and migrants entering the county from Mexico.
Tony Reyes, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, on Wednesday declared an emergency in the unincorporated areas of the county to address the continuing “health and humanitarian crisis” at the United States-Mexico border.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently raised Yuma County’s COVID-19 community transmission level to high, “thereby posing a significant health risk to all County residents and visitors,” according to the declaration.
The document points to more than 310,000 apprehensions made by Border Patrol Yuma Sector agents in fiscal year 2022, which ran from October 2021 through this past September, and notes that the number of asylum seekers is expected to increase sharply with the expiration of Title 42 on Dec. 21, as ordered by a U.S. District judge.
Title 42 is a Trump-era public health rule issued in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the order, Border Patrol can turn away asylum seekers at the border or return them to their country of origin.
Officials expect the number of asylum seekers and migrants entering Yuma County to increase by 40% or more once Title 42 ends.
“The projected increase of asylum seekers and migrants has and will continue to strain the ability of medical staff and local hospital resources to provide essential and necessary medical care to Yuma residents as well as the migrant community,” the declaration states.
“The increased numbers of asylum seekers and migrants will place a severe strain on federal and state resources, nonprofit organizations and others providing humanitarian and healthcare services,” it adds.
The declaration indicates that the county does not currently have shelters ready to accommodate asylum seekers and migrants, “increasing the likelihood of their release into the streets of Yuma County.”
It also notes that these conditions “may be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment, and facilities of Yuma County, and thus justifies a declaration of emergency.”
The emergency declaration potential opens the door to resources from the state and federal government should the county need the help. It also gives Reyes the authority to “impose all necessary regulations to preserve the peace and order of the unincorporated areas of the County.”
In addition, it also allows for the provision of mutual aid to any affected area according to local ordinances, resolutions, emergency plans or agreements.
In a letter sent Monday to President Joe Biden, Reyes, on behalf of the supervisors, also pointed out that the end of Title 42 will have “damaging impact” on border communities like Yuma County and urged the federal government to coordinate with local governments to come up with a “workable” plan to process migrants.
The supervisors had previously expressed concerns that Title 42 is ending in a few days with no plan in place to process the influx of asylum seekers who cross the border in this area.
The letter was also sent to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Arizona governor-elect Katie Hobbs as well as U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly.
The letter asserted that once Title 42 is lifted, “hundreds of thousands of migrants will make their way to the San Luis I and San Luis II ports of entry and request asylum in the United States. This surplus demand will create substantial bottlenecks at our POEs during the Holiday Season and beyond, which will imperil the efficient processing of tens of thousands of private vehicles, pedestrians, and billions of dollars in trade, which are crucial for our local economy.”
The letter concluded by urging the Department of Homeland Security to coordinate with local governments along the United States-Mexico border on a “comprehensive, workable plan” that ensures a “secure, orderly, and humane process for immigrants that does not affect local government budgets and resources already stretched thin.”
The supervisors’ concerns stem from the fact that a resolution that authorizes extra personnel to help process the migrants will also expire. During the supervisors’ meeting, Vice Chairman Jonathan Lines explained that the Border Patrol Yuma Sector currently sends about 500 migrants a day to Tucson for processing because that sector has 2,000 agents while Yuma has 800 agents.
Once the resolution ends, Lines said, Tucson will no longer be able to process migrants from Yuma and the Border Patrol will likely release them in Yuma County, which lacks the infrastructure and resources to transport an even greater influx of migrants out of the community.
Border Patrol can only hold asylum seekers for a certain period of time before they must release them or return them to their country of origin.
“We anticipate an additional 500 to 600 roughly that may be released locally,” Lines said.