Yuma County has declared a state of emergency due to the stress being placed on local healthcare resources by the “triple threat” of COVID-19, RSV and the flu, as well as the increasing number of asylum seekers and migrants entering the county from Mexico.

Tony Reyes, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, on Wednesday declared an emergency in the unincorporated areas of the county to address the continuing “health and humanitarian crisis” at the United States-Mexico border.

