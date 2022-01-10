A Yuma County Sheriff’s deputy helped a Yuma Sector Border Patrol agent rescue a group of more than two dozen migrants – including several children – from the canal at County 13½ Street on Saturday.
According to YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the deputy was on patrol along the Levee Road at about 8:04 a.m. when he observed a group of people jumping into and swimming in the canal at County 13½ Street.
As the deputy approached the scene, panicked screams could be heard from men, women and children who were having a hard time staying afloat in the fast-moving water.
“The deputy exited his vehicle and deployed ropes and tow straps to assist with pulling the near drowning victims to safety,” Pavlak said.
The deputy continued pulling people from the canal until everyone was safely out of the water and on the canal bank.
A Yuma Sector Border Patrol agent who was patrolling the opposite side of the canal also assisted pulling migrants from the water by deploying additional tow straps.
All 25 migrants pulled from the canal were examined on scene afterwards by medical personnel. No injuries were reported.
It was later learned that the migrants were part of a group that had entered the country illegally and were enroute somewhere else.
Additional Border Patrol agents arrived on scene to process the individuals accordingly.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert