Yuma County is in a good position going into fiscal year 2021/2022, according to an economic outlook presented by Budget Director Tony Struck.
The Board of Supervisors met in a special work session retreat on Tuesday to kick off planning for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts in July.
Again, the numbers had officials shaking their heads. In spite of a pandemic, the county did very well in 2020. Consumer spending in the categories that generate the most sales tax revenues increased during the pandemic. Among the best performing categories were goods, such as autos and appliances, and non-durable goods, such as paper and food products.
“Helps explain why we’re seeing such good sales tax revenues,” Struck noted.
Struck illustrated how much quicker the local economy has recovered from the pandemic, compared to the 2008 recession. It took Yuma County about seven quarter periods to get out of the 2008 recession. This time, with the pandemic, it took about two quarter periods to start bouncing back.
Nationally, consumers spent more in just about every category, but especially on sports and recreational vehicles, sporting equipment, supplies, guns and ammunition. This seems to have been mirrored in Yuma County.
Sales tax revenues have also done well in both the state and county, particularly in auto sales and building materials because the construction industry is going strong. However, restaurants, bars and lodging are still down. Yuma’s hospitality industry is down just a bit whereas the rest of the state is down substantially.
Back in September 2019, retail sales, excluding food, restaurant and bar, and gasoline sales, totaled $137 million, and in September 2020, they totaled $151 million, a 10% increase. The months prior to November had even higher, Struck said.
Chairman Tony Reyes believes the increases were due to internet sales. “People couldn’t get out. They spent a lot of money on the internet. Two to three years ago we wouldn’t have reaped the benefits of that,” he said, referring to a recent court case that allows local jurisdictions to collect taxes on internet sales.
“If this would have been based on just the sales taxes from local purchases, we would have been in deep trouble. This is the result of people not being able to go on vacation, getting the stimulus check, the CARES check. It’s a combination of things that has insulated us from what we expected to be a really difficult particular bad time,” Reyes said, noting that cross-border traffic dropped 30-40%, which translates to a major loss of sales.
“I think internet sales basically replaced the in-person sales. Because people weren’t as mobile, they ended up spending a lot more at home than they ever did, and that’s reflective in the revenues,” he added. “When people don’t have any place to go, guess what they do? They stay home and buy stuff.”
Struck confirmed that the federal CARES Act funding had contributed to revenue growth. Without the federal payments, personal income would have had a zero percent growth. However, personal income growth is reported to be twice the pre-pandemic rate. The federal aid generated sales and income taxes. Excluding the federal dollars, personal income growth is 75% of the pre-pandemic level, he said.
In reviewing the revenues for the county, he said, “When we were doing the budget last year, we thought we’d be lucky to get what we received in fiscal year 2019. Not only did we beat that, the last three months of the year, really, we were very strong.”
Gross state-shared sales taxes totaled almost $25 million, up 9% from the previous year. Vehicle licenses taxes were up 3.7% over the prior year.
“County sales taxes, again, another number that kind of makes you shake your head,” Struck said. At $15.7 million, the county ended up 15.4% above the prior year.
Retail remains at the top when it comes to sales tax collections, followed by remote sales and construction. Restaurants and bars dropped “quite a bit” because of the restrictions, he added. In December, Yuma was still down 9% in the number of jobs lost in the leisure and hospitality trades.
Real estate is also experiencing an upturn, with Yuma County housing permits consistently increasing over the last few years. The county issued 80 permits for residential homes in 2014 and 299 in 2020. Permits for manufactured homes have remained fairly level with 65 issued in 2014 and 58 in 2020.
The cost of a single-family home has “bumped up” as well, going from an average of $116,859 in 2019 to $126,858 in 2020. Struck thinks it’s because of the cost of materials and the size of the homes.
The Yuma County home values also went up, coming in at $165,000 last year and $187,000 currently, about a 13% increase. Zillow forecasts a 10% increase over the next year, which would put Yuma County up to $205,000.
“The inventory for real estate is pretty low. Houses selling fast for a higher amount,” Struck noted.
Assessed values totaled $1.4 billion in 2020, an increase of 6.16% over last year. The primary property tax rate, at $2.5082, has remained almost flat in the last few years. The rate is below the maximum allowable by law.
If the county maintains the existing tax rate at the current year assessed value, including new construction, it would generate a $2 million tax levy. Just in new construction, it would generate $830,988 in revenues. The funding based on the maximum allowed tax rate of $2.6595 would generate $4.05 million in revenues.
Going into 2021/22, the county has several general fund sources: a property tax capacity of $4.05 million at the maximum rate or $2 million at the current rate; $831,000 from new construction only; and a Payment in Lieu of Taxes federal payment of $3.85 million. The county estimates an increase in the state-shared revenue of 4.5% and a county sales tax increase of 3.5% to 4.5%.
The general fund expenditures that have jumped by at least $250,000 in recent years include the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System Long-Term Care, elected officials retirement; mental health services, Arizona state retirement, corrections officers retirement, public safety personnel retirement, and automobiles.