Yuma County has ended the proclamation that declared an emergency in the unincorporated areas of the county to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes issued the emergency proclamation more than two years ago on March 13, 2020.
Effective on Monday, the proclamation follows the termination of the state’s emergency declaration by Gov. Doug Ducey on March 30. Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls rescinded his emergency proclamation on Wednesday.
In the latest proclamation, Reyes stated: “Thanks to the combined efforts of our public health and emergency management workers, healthcare workers, first responders, frontline and essential workers, businesses, and citizens, the COVID-19 outbreak in Yuma County has been brought under control.”
The city and county declared emergencies before Yuma County’s first reported case, which came on March 19, 2020. The first death was confirmed on April 12, 2020.
The proclamation ending the emergency declaration states that it was first issued to provide “proactive measures to protect against COVID-19.” The proclamation signed by Reyes gave him the power to impose curfews, order the closing of any business or public access to any public building, street or other public place, among other powers.
During the height of the pandemic, the county temporarily closed public access to its own buildings to protect its staff, and many businesses temporarily closed under the order of the governor.
Ducey ended the state’s emergency on March 30 after Arizona reached a threshold established by the Arizona Department of Health Services that shows the virus is no longer as widespread.
Likewise, in Yuma County, community transmission is currently at a “low” level with a positivity rate hovering around 2-3%.
As of Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services had reported 62,610 total cases and 1,167 deaths in Yuma County. ADHS updates the data every Wednesday.