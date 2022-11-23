Yuma County is still experiencing a higher-than-average number of flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases.
This time last year, the county had seven cases of flu, and so far this season, 283 cases have been confirmed, with an additional 200 waiting to be formally classified.
“Same thing for RSV,” said Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District, in a report to the Board of Supervisors.
Last year at this time, the county had six cases of RVS, and so far this year, 88 cases have been confirmed.
“These are big margins of increase,” Gomez said, noting that this respiratory virus can affect anyone but tends to affect children more severely.
“For parents, you know your children. RSV tends to self-resolve, but if it doesn’t, and your child experiences those symptoms and they seem to be getting worse, please seek medical treatment early to avoid hospitalization,” she noted.
The director reminded residents of measures that could prevent the spread of infection. “If you’re sick, please stay home. I know we all want to be out and about, but just stay home until you get better,” Gomez said.
“If you need to go out, please wear a mask. The holidays are coming. We don’t want to overwhelm the healthcare system, and we want everybody to enjoy the holidays with their families or loved ones or friends safely,” she added.
Chairman Tony Reyes pointed out the seriousness of these illnesses. “I think that most people do not totally comprehend the flu as the killer it is. I mean, flu can get very complicated very fast. We get used to having many people die of something and it becomes sort of like every day,” he said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that flu resulted in between 9 million and 41 million illnesses, 140,000 and 710,000 hospitalizations and 12,000 and 52,000 deaths annually between 2010 and 2020 in the nation.
“I had a couple of friends or people that I knew that died from the flu. I was always surprised that people would die from the flu, but it is a dangerous sickness,” Reyes said.
He listed more preventive measures, including washing hands regularly or using hand sanitizer and putting on a mask in crowds.
“You’re helping yourself and you’re helping everybody else,” he said. “We don’t obviously have a mandate about that. It’s just sort of common sense.”
Reyes noted that last year flu cases dipped to seven because people were taking these preventive measures in efforts to avoid COVID-19.
“You can see the impact of just some preventive measures, and we like to encourage people to follow the same preventive measures, especially now that you’re going to get into crowds and we’re going to try to fight each other over the Black Friday buys we can get. Those lines getting into a store seem to get longer every time,” Reyes said.
“The holidays are coming. Crowds are getting together. Please watch yourself and watch other people. Remember, this is not just advice. This is life-saving advice,” he added.
Gomez reiterated the importance of not overwhelming the healthcare system “so that if you or your loved one needs access to care, you can get it, and that’s important. We have to be mindful. We did a really good job during COVID where we kind of looked out for each other. I always say, plan for the most vulnerable member in your family, whether that be your elderly relative or the baby in the family.”
The concern around outbreaks goes beyond overwhelming the healthcare system. “It impacts all our businesses. It impacts all these because they’re shortages. So please be patient if you go out to one of our local businesses … because we are asking people to stay home if they’re sick so that they can protect their health and those of others,” Gomez said.
The Health Department offers flu, COVID-19 other vaccines Monday to Thursday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted, but residents are encouraged to call 928-317-4550 beforehand to verify availability.
In addition, Gomez explained that the Health District is conducting a community health assessment. “We basically look at the different indicators for health and evaluate the health in our community,” she said. “We’re just in the beginning phases so you’ll start to hear more as the weeks progress, but it’s a fully participatory process. We’ll reach out to the community, different community members and stakeholders to participate in that process because we want it to be fully inclusive. We want to make sure everybody has a voice.”
This first phase evaluates the different variables that impact health. Once this data is gathered, the district will move on to putting together a Community Improvement Plan, “which is where we start looking at how we address those issues,” she said.