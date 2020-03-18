The Yuma County Fair has been canceled, fair officials announced Wednesday morning. The fair, with a theme of “County Fair with a Desert Flair,” had been scheduled for March 31 through April 5.
“The Yuma County Fair holds the health and safety of Yuma and surrounding communities as our highest priority. We understand that social distancing at this time is needed to decrease and limit the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus),” read the message posted online. “With the community safety in mind, it is with a heavy heart that the 2020 Yuma County Fair has been canceled.”
The announcement acknowledged the disappointment of fair staff and commissioners, board members, vendors, nonprofit food booths, exhibitors, sponsors and the community. “We all have worked tirelessly to have such an amazing event for the community to enjoy,” it noted.
Although not the outcome many wanted, the organization said that it “has and always will maintain that the health and safety of the Yuma community is our main priority, especially in pressing times such as these.”
Presale ride ticket books will be refunded or they may be redeemed at the 2021 fair. However, due to the current recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a future date and time for refunds will be set at a later point and the community informed.
The Junior Livestock Committee along with local 4-H and FFA are organizing a way in which all exhibitors may auction their projects within the current CDC recommendations.
“As soon as this information is available, we will reach out through email and social media with more details. Please continue to care for your projects as well as adhering to current CDC health guidelines,” fair officials said.
“We would like to wish everyone good health in the coming days and we will see you at next years’ fair,” the message noted.