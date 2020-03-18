Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Cloudy skies this afternoon. High 58F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.