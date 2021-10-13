At entertainment and grandstand areas:

• Demolition Derby – Saturday and Wednesday, 7 p.m. each day.

• Tiny Tots Carnival Area

At livestock area:

• Freckles Petting Zoo

At Main Stage:

• Hypnotist Mark Yuzuik, two daily shows

• Play With Gravity motorcycle stunt show, daily

• Jeremy McComb, country musician, Friday

• Chayce Beckham, country musician, Friday at 8:30 p.m.

• Gwynn Sisters, Yuma music group, two shows Saturday

• Wezzerton, Yuma band, two shows

• Cash’d Out, Johnny Cash tribute band,

• The Band Fresh, Latino music group, two shows Sunday

• Rated R, Yuma rock band, two shows Monday

• Doo Wah Riders, country and western band, Tuesday and Wednesday

• Outlaw Mariachis, Latino music group, two shows Thursday

• Garth Live Tribute Band, Oct. 22

• Member’s Only Yatch Rock, Yuma band, Oct. 23

At Guido’s Family Stage and strolling entertainment:

• Joe Stoddard, comic musician, daily at Guido’s Family Stage

• Lanky the Clown, daily at Guido’s Family Stage

• Comedy magician Gus Flamingo, daily at Guido’s Family Stage

• Greg Frisbee’s Rubber Chicken Comedy Variety Show, daily at Guido’s Stage

• Steve’s Fun Balloons balloon sculptures, strolling act daily

• Manfred the Talking Horse, strolling act daily

• Fables of the West, strolling act daily

• Street magician Auzzie Le Rue, strolling act daily

• Willy’s Washboard Jamboree, strolling act

Additional entertainment:

• The 1880’s Pioneer Experience, daily between 4-H and FFA Buildings

At Theatre Building:

• Wild Science, 2,500-square-foot attraction of hands-on fun for the family.

• Brian Bon’s Powerhouse percussive dance, daily

• Leroy & Lee’s Circus of Fleas, daily

