At entertainment and grandstand areas:
• Demolition Derby – Saturday and Wednesday, 7 p.m. each day.
• Tiny Tots Carnival Area
At livestock area:
• Freckles Petting Zoo
At Main Stage:
• Hypnotist Mark Yuzuik, two daily shows
• Play With Gravity motorcycle stunt show, daily
• Jeremy McComb, country musician, Friday
• Chayce Beckham, country musician, Friday at 8:30 p.m.
• Gwynn Sisters, Yuma music group, two shows Saturday
• Wezzerton, Yuma band, two shows
• Cash’d Out, Johnny Cash tribute band,
• The Band Fresh, Latino music group, two shows Sunday
• Rated R, Yuma rock band, two shows Monday
• Doo Wah Riders, country and western band, Tuesday and Wednesday
• Outlaw Mariachis, Latino music group, two shows Thursday
• Garth Live Tribute Band, Oct. 22
• Member’s Only Yatch Rock, Yuma band, Oct. 23
At Guido’s Family Stage and strolling entertainment:
• Joe Stoddard, comic musician, daily at Guido’s Family Stage
• Lanky the Clown, daily at Guido’s Family Stage
• Comedy magician Gus Flamingo, daily at Guido’s Family Stage
• Greg Frisbee’s Rubber Chicken Comedy Variety Show, daily at Guido’s Stage
• Steve’s Fun Balloons balloon sculptures, strolling act daily
• Manfred the Talking Horse, strolling act daily
• Fables of the West, strolling act daily
• Street magician Auzzie Le Rue, strolling act daily
• Willy’s Washboard Jamboree, strolling act
Additional entertainment:
• The 1880’s Pioneer Experience, daily between 4-H and FFA Buildings
At Theatre Building:
• Wild Science, 2,500-square-foot attraction of hands-on fun for the family.
• Brian Bon’s Powerhouse percussive dance, daily
• Leroy & Lee’s Circus of Fleas, daily