Though the cancellation of the 2020 Yuma County Fair incurred a significant financial loss to the fairgrounds and outlying community, the fair’s scholarship committee is still honoring its pledge to “advocate for the pursuit of higher learning and the education of our future generations” — an objective that traces back to the fair’s inception 68 years ago.
Coinciding with the fair each year, the Yuma County Fair scholarship program awards $20,000 in scholarships to students furthering their education on the college and university level. This year, the committee received scholarship applications from 55 students, all of which are receiving awards.
“The Yuma County Fair understands how financially difficult these troubling times have been for the Yuma community,” the committee said in a statement. “With this being said, we still hold the Yuma community as our main priority and concern. The Scholarship Committee, Yuma Fair Board of Directors, Yuma Fair Commissioners and Yuma County Fair Inc. staff have decided to honor our scholarship pledge to the community and its students.”
The Yuma County Fair extends its thanks to the community for its support, which in turn enables its staff to continue supporting Yuma “for many years to come.”