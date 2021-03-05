While locals await the fall revival of the Yuma County Fair, the organization is hosting another family-friendly activity to help pass the time.
On Fridays and occasional Saturdays through the end of May, the Yuma County Fair Drive-In welcomes families and individual film fanatics alike to the fairgrounds for showings of new releases and old favorites.
“We’re trying to do things for families because the fair is postponed,” said Yuma County Fair marketing coordinator Frances Garcia. “We want to have something that’s consistent for the community, that families can depend on when there’s a shortage of finances and you still want to get out of the house to watch a movie on the big screen together.”
At $15 per vehicle, the drive-in parking area located near the fairgrounds’ 32nd Street entrance can accommodate up to 140 vehicles, with each spot spaced six feet apart to afford adequate distancing for those who prefer to take advantage of the spring-like weather and tailgate with a pile of pillows and blankets or bring a set of lawn chairs to settle into rather than remaining in the confines of their car. Garcia noted that movie-goers are asked to remain within their designated six-foot space to respect the safety of others.
Concessions will be available for purchase at each of the showings; individuals meandering in that direction or toward the restroom are asked to wear a face mask or shield until they return to their parking space.
“Just be respectful and mindful of the climate that we’re in right now and everybody else’s space, that’s all we ask,” said Garcia. “We want everybody to have a good time, but we also want them to be safe.”
Tickets are available online at www.yumafair.com and www.facebook.com/azyumacountyfair.
According to Garcia, the drive-in series is planned to recur in the fall, offering another round of showings from October through January.
“I think it’s a really good opportunity for the fairgrounds to support the community, and for the community to support the fairground,” said Garcia. “There are traditionally so many family-oriented events and activities at the fairgrounds and we don’t want to get disconnected from the community, or have the community feel disconnected from us or feel that we’re not trying to do something different to provide some kind of entertainment while still being safe. We take the community very seriously; we’re very dedicated to the community, and we want to provide something for them that they can afford and enjoy doing.”
With questions or any technical difficulties in the purchasing process, contact Garcia at marketing@yumafair.com.