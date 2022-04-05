In her latest COVID-19 update, Diana Gomez, director of public health, shared more “good news” with the Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
“Our numbers continue to trend downward,” she said.
Swab tests are coming back with a 2% positivity rate, and the community level of transmission has been downgraded to low.
“That was very welcome news,” Gomez noted.
The most recent update from Yuma Regional Medical Center, released on March 30, reflected the same downward trend. The report indicated that eight patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, with one infected patient in the intensive care unit.
In total, YRMC has treated and discharged 4,226 COVID-19 patients. The hospital reported one death due to the virus in the last week, bringing total deaths at the hospital to 857.
COVID-19 sewer surveillance also continues to indicate low numbers, however, it’s recently showing a “slight uptick,” Gomez said. “We expect that. We’re going to see those trends come and go as we move forward. This is something that will become endemic. It’s something we’re going to have to learn to live with.”
The predominant strain in Yuma County continues to be BA.2, the second subvariant of the omicron, also known as “stealth omicron.”
Gomez noted that about 80% of the eligible population has been vaccinated.
Beginning last week, the Yuma County Health Department began to administer the second booster of the COVID-19 vaccine, both the Pfizer and Moderna versions.
Gomez indicated that the Food and Drug Administration authorized the second booster four months after the first booster.
“The Immunization Department is already vaccinating the population eligible to receive it,” Gomez said in a press release.
Individuals aged 50 and older and 12 to 49 years if they have a compromised immune system may receive the Pfizer booster. The Moderna can be given to people 50 and older and those aged 18 to 49 if they are immunocompromised.
The Health Department does not require paperwork. “If you come in and tell us you’re compromised, we will move forward,” Gomez said.
The vaccines and boosters are free of charge so as not to prevent someone from getting fully vaccinated, she noted.
The Health Department continues to hold vaccine clinics Monday to Thursday, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m. To make an appointment, call 928-317-4550. Other vaccines, such as the flu, hepatitis and others, are also available,
“You can also call us if you have any questions or require more information,” Gomez said.
She noted that the department has seen an increase in visitors since it started administering the second booster.
Gomez stressed that the Health Department will maintain efforts to take the COVID-19 vaccine closer to the outlying communities in the county by carrying out vaccine clinics in partnership with local organizations, including schools, employers and municipal governments such as Somerton and San Luis.
Testing continues to be available. In addition, Gomez reminded residents that free rapid tests are available from the federal government.
The health director pointed out that Gov. Doug Ducey ended the state emergency proclamation last week. As a result, hospitals are no longer required to report metrics such as hospitalizations and the beds being used.
Nevertheless, Gomez hopes YRMC continues to report its numbers. “Those are important metrics,” Gomez said. “It’s a good surveillance tool for us to figure out when we need to provide that extra help.”
The SurgeLine will also end. The state program gave YRMC and other hospitals the ability to transfer COVID-19 patients to other facilities during peak hospitalization periods “so no one hospital was overwhelmed,” Gomez said.
“At the end of the day, the message is, the more things change, the more they stay the same,” she noted.
The recommendations are still the same: washing hands frequently, using a mask in crowded areas, staying home if sick and getting vaccinated and boosted.
“Pay attention to community indicators, and when there’s a level of higher transmission, take those precautions that you need to take to continue to enjoy activities and do them safely.,” Gomez said.