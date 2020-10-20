Yuma County garnered national attention Friday as NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt aired a segment featuring pillars of the local agriculture community and their viewpoints on the upcoming presidential election.
While a Democratic candidate has not received Arizona’s majority vote since 1996, according to NBC, President Donald Trump won the state in the 2016 election by just 4%. Locally in Yuma County, that margin was even narrower at 1%.
NBC Nightly News reporter Jo Ling Kent spoke with John Boelts of Desert Premium Farms and Vic Smith of JV Smith Companies, who share differing opinions on who’s best suited for the job of President of the United States.
Boelts cast his vote for President Trump in the 2016 election and says he’s doing so again, expressing gratitude for the President’s efforts to repeal the Obama Clean Water Rule – a water regulation that had “big implications” on the industry’s ability to “affordably and effectively” produce its crops.
“Four, five, six years ago, (the) federal government was seeking to regulate every drop of water whether it was in a canal, a pond, a puddle or river,” he told NBC. “We appreciate that the current administration worked hard to come up with a rule that made sense.”
According to the full story published at nbcnews.com, Boelts noted that he does believe Biden “is a good person,” though his campaign gets agriculture “all wrong” and would hinder the industry’s growing and selling of goods by enforcing further restrictions.
As for Smith, his support of Joe Biden is “half and half,” both in favor of the Democratic candidate and against President Trump, spurred by the candidates’ contrasting stance on issues like climate change.
“To deny that there’s climate change and (that) it’s being significantly affected by man and our fossil fuel consumption, I think, is totally irresponsible,” said Smith. “Joe Biden will bring us back into some rational, coherent policies.”
While the upcoming election finds Boelts and Smith occupying opposite sides of the aisle, the two share common ground in the reality that whoever ultimately sits in the Oval Office will have the responsibility of “taking on an industry devastated by the pandemic.”
As one of the leading suppliers of the nation’s produce, especially in the winter months, Yuma County was hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to NBC, the United States experienced a $12 million deficit in food sales this year compared to 2019.
“Tons of crops were wasted when restaurants, schools and sports venues shut down,” Kent reported.
Another issue Boelts and Smith agree on is the need for security along the U.S.-Mexico border, as a large portion of the agriculture industry’s labor force is comprised of migrant farmworkers.
“We want a safe border with legal commerce going back and forth, and that includes the people that are going back and forth” Boelts told NBC. “We need availability (for) workers who want to...work in this country and help us harvest the crops and do the things we do. We’re dependent on folks coming in from outside this country and working in agriculture here.”
“For us to survive as United States producers of fresh, healthy vegetables, we have to have a stable, reliable, legal workforce,” Smith echoed.
According to a poll published Oct. 15 by New Jersey’s Monmouth University Polling Institute, Biden is leading Trump 50% to 44% amongst Arizona’s registered voters.
In Maricopa County alone, which accounts for about 60% of the Grand Canyon state’s electorate, Biden leads 50% to 43%. Biden also has the lead in Apache, Coconino, Pima and Santa Cruz counties – all of which voted blue in the 2016 presidential election.
In the state’s remaining 10 counties, however – including Yuma – Trump “holds a commanding lead” over Biden 56% to 39%.