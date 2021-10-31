The Yuma County Public Health Services District will begin offering COVID-19 booster vaccines for anyone eligible starting Monday.
Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available; however, doses of Johnson & Johnson may be limited. The district asks that residents call ahead for availability at 928-317-4550.
GUIDELINES:
- Those who received the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine may receive a booster dose 6 months after the initial series.
- Those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine may receive a booster 2 months after the initial dose.
The Health District is providing COVID-19 vaccine clinics Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 pm throughout November.
Boosters are now recommended for all three COVID-19 vaccines in the United States. Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. Some people may have a preference for the vaccine type they originally received and others may prefer to get a different booster. CDC’s recommendations allow for this type of mix-and-match dosing for booster shots.
The following individuals who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna primary vaccine are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after the initial series:
- Those 65 years and older
- Those age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings
- Those age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions
- Those age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings
People over age 18 who received a single dose of the J&J vaccine should receive a single J&J booster dose at least two months after completing their primary dose.
The use of a single booster dose of the J&J vaccine may be administered at least 2 months after completion of the single-dose primary regimen to individuals 18 years of age and older.
Per the Centers for Disease Controle and Prevention, occupations at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission include frontline essential workers and health care workers including:
- First responders (EMS, health care workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)
- Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)
- Food and agriculture workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Corrections workers
- U.S. Postal Service workers
- Public transit workers
- Grocery store workers
For more information, call 928-317-4550.