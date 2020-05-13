Yuma County hires new deputy administrator

Yuma County has hired Somerton City Manager Ian McGaughey to the post of deputy county administrator.
County Administrator Susan Thorpe said that filling the position will allow for more cross-departmental work and more management flexibility as she will be able to move some of the county staff that’s working for her to McGaughey. Thorpe has 18 department and division directors who report to her, some of which will move to McGaughey. The deputy administrator also helps the county implement long-term strategic plans, improvement projects and the use of technology to enhance operations.
McGaughey did similar work as the city manager of Somerton, where he worked for two years. He previously was the town manager of Clifton, Ariz., for three years and an elected member of the town board of Wilton, N.Y., for seven years. He’ll stay with Somerton until June 15.
“I’m excited to join the Yuma County team and have the opportunity to continue serving Somerton, as well as all of Yuma County, in my new role,” McGaughey said in the county press release. “As Somerton City Manager, I’ve been fortunate to build relationships across the county which will serve me well as Deputy Administrator.”
When Thorpe started as county administrator four years ago, the deputy administrator was Paul Melcher. Melcher has since become the director of economic development and intergovernmental affairs, a position created two years ago. The process to fill the deputy administrator position has taken place over the last year and a half, and the recruitment attracted over 170 applicants.
“We were looking for someone to help us in with continuous improvement, which we always have in mind,” Thorpe said. “Someone who comes in, asks questions and brings a different way of looking at things. Ian has the skill set that we think will be a benefit to the county.”
Thorpe also noted, “he has a demonstrated record of effective staff management and development, operational experience and political acumen in working with elected officials.”
McGaughey will be taking an executive-level management position for the county in the months when the county will start to feel the effects of the coronavirus on its budget. Thorpe said that having someone like McGaughey with the county at this time will be helpful.
“The timing is something. It’s going to be helpful to have Ian on board,” Thorpe said. “He did a lot to help Somerton set itself up in a way to weather what they had to deal with there. I think as we navigate through this unpredictable situation, it’s good to have more smart people at the helm.”