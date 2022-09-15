Yuma County recently brought together local, state and federal law enforcement, first responders, nonprofits and other community representatives for an emergency preparedness exercise.
And, with September being National Preparedness Month, officials urge citizens to prepare for emergencies before they occur.
The Office of Emergency Management and Public Health Preparedness Team conducted a five-hour mass fatality tabletop exercise of the Emergency Operations Center
The drill scenario involved a crash between a fuel truck and a bus on Highway 95, near the entrance of Cocopah Casino, with fuel spilling onto the roadway and smoke coming from the overturned bus.
Participants from Yuma County and outside agencies identified any critical issues, decisions requirements or questions that would need to be addressed in such an emergency, explained a County Line video presentation.
“We’re just here to work together and try to share information so that we’re ready and prepared in the event that we have a mass fatality event in Yuma County,” said Lynn Harlow Smith, one of the exercise planners.
“These drills help to prepare for the urgency and panic of actual incidents,” noted Sarah Wisdom in the video presentation. “Since personnel change from time to time, it’s always important to stay ready.”
Diana Gomez, public health director, praised the participation and responsiveness from the community, all levels of law enforcement and several county departments, including Public Works, Risk Management and Communications.
“It was just a great event. It was one of those things again about being prepared, making sure that everybody knows everybody, making those connections. So when or if, unfortunately, something like that happens, people know their role, their place and they know who to reach out to so that we can respond quickly.”
Gomez explained the importance of being prepared for an emergency. “(It) can reduce the anxiety, the losses that accompany disasters. It also helps save lives and it helps us improve resiliency, our bounce back.”
This preparedness helped the county respond when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. “Our Public Health preparedness program had trained for this. We had a stockpile, that’s what made it possible for us to immediately distribute (personal protection equipment) to the nonprofits, to the clinics, to (Yuma Regional Medical Center) so when there were those shortages and those issues with the supply chain, there was no delay. It was a little stressful, but we at least had some cushion.
“It was the same preparedness that helped us work with our state partners to procure additional staffing, hospital workers, doctors, nurses, that were able to respond to the surge in our clinical system. It was this continuous preparedness and anticipation that allowed us to work with the state to help set up the first mass dispensing vaccine site, the first big pod, the first saliva testing site,” Gomez said.
Harlow Smith and Mary Douglas, coordinators of the Emergency Preparedness and Response Division, are still distributing PPE and free testing kits and setting up and helping schools get licensed for onsite testing.
“These ladies make the magic happen behind the scenes and make sure all our partners have the supplies they need to do what they need to do,” Gomez said.
Russ Hartley of Emergency Management also praised Harlow Smith and Douglas. “They worked really hard on that exercise,” he said. “It was pretty impressive.”
Tony Reyes, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, proclaimed September as “National Preparedness Month” in Yuma County. The 2022 National Preparedness theme is “A Lasting Legacy – The life you’ve built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create a lasting legacy for you and your family.”
The proclamation encourages all residents and businesses to develop an emergency plan and work together to prepare for and protect their homes and communities from any type of emergency, including natural disasters, public health emergencies, man-made disasters and potential terrorist attacks.
“The whole world is having all kinds of emergencies, weather-related emergencies. Somewhere in the world, somebody’s getting flooded. We got heat waves, we got hurricanes,” Reyes said. “I used to think that we almost had no chance to get in an emergency unless it was an earthquake. Well, the last time that a storm went through South County, it knocked 140 poles or something like that, then you realize that there’s all kinds of emergencies and they can happen in your area as well.”
“You have to prepare for yourself first before you start helping other people,” Hartley noted.