Yuma County is hoping to nab state funds to rehabilitate a minimum of five homes belonging to low- to moderate-income households.
The Board of Supervisors on Monday held a public hearing and authorized the submission of an application for Community Development Block Grant funding set aside for areas designated as colonias.
Lower income communities located within 150 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border that lack infrastructure can be designated as a colonia. Once an area is designated as a colonia, it is eligible for CDBG funding set aside by the Arizona Department of Housing specifically for colonias.
Veronica Garcia, a county grants specialist, explained that the county will request the maximum grant amount of up to $500,000 for its Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program.
“We do plan on doing a minimum rehabilitation of five homes with this funding. Our plan is to apply for $500,000 to complete the minimum five homes and the administration costs of the projects,” Garcia said.
Projects must meet one of three objectives: benefit low- or moderate-income households, eliminate slum or blighted areas or meet any other urgent needs of the community. In addition, the funds must be used for housing, water or sewer projects.
“So in this case, our project is housing, and it will benefit low- and moderate-income households,” Garcia noted.
Chairman Tony Reyes pointed out the increasing cost of rehabilitating a home. “I used to think that $50,000 was too much for a rehab project, that spending $50,000 on a house was just too close to replacing,” he said, adding that it now takes about $80,000 per home, without accounting for administrative costs.
“That is inflation. The cost of doing everything has gone up quite a bit,” he noted.
However, Reyes also pointed out that five homes is the minimum and the county could actually end up rehabilitating more. Garcia confirmed that some projects might be smaller and cost less, in which case, some of the funding can be used for more projects.
Staff looks at the whole house, with the goal of addressing the health and safety concerns of the home and accessibility needs, such as building wheelchair ramps or accessible bathrooms for elderly or disabled residents. And the homes have to be energy efficient after being rehabilitated, Garcia said.
She also explained why some of the projects might cost more than expected. Many of the colonia homes that are currently on the waiting list are dilapidated manufactured housing “that we would actually tear down and replace with a stick-built home.”
The county currently has a waiting list of 120 families, with about 20 living in colonias located in the area of avenues B and C and the Donovan Estates, Rancho Mesa Verde and Orange Grove subdivisions.
Two citizens spoke during the public hearing. One speaker, Jennifer Mindock, asked for clarification on the location of the colonias. Garcia explained that currently eligible homeowners live in four colonias, including the B and C Colonia, which is located between avenues B and C and 8th and 1st streets; Donovan Estates, which is located on 8th Street past Avenue C, in the area of Coconino and Yavapai lanes; and Rancho Mesa Verde and Orange Grove in the Somerton area, near Cocopah Casino.
Gayle Castricone, an advocate for the B and C Colonia, spoke in favor of the grant application, noting that rehab funds have helped her neighbors. “Two of my neighbors were helped over the years, a very elderly couple and another single lady who had her garage top falling off, and they redid her bathroom, and other wonderful things,” she said.
“We know that the colonia is one of our oldest in Yuma County, and so, of course, we have many of those homes … I’ve stepped up to their door to give them a flier or a gift that we give out, and the porch is falling apart, where literally, you could step out and they could fall through it. And so I’m just putting in my two-cents that we hope that we’re going to be looked at again, and that if it’s five houses, you can split those up by two in different colonias,” Castricone added.
The supervisors voted 5-0 to authorize the submission of the application.