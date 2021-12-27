Yuma County has accepted an invitation by Tucson to join in a regional application for the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better Challenge and to create the Southern Arizona Coalition for Climate Adaptation and Resilience.
The purpose is to drive sustainable agriculture, preserve water resources and develop clean energy.
Tucson survived the first round to participate in Phase 2 of the challenge out of more than 500 applicants, including several from Arizona.
Various organizations from Yuma County are participating in its support of the coalition, including the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corp., Arizona Western College, Yuma County Government, Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, Yuma Multiversity, Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture and the cities of Yuma, San Luis and Somerton.
Many other organizations showed their support through support letters.
Greater Yuma and AWC will receive technical assistance funds to prepare project proposals to be submitted in Round 2 of the BBB Challenge.
The coalition, led by Tucson, aims to position southern Arizona as a living-lab for climate adaptation and resilience. The effort includes nine municipalities, tribal governments, 22 industry partners and several additional regional assets with the aim of “demonstrating that now is the time–with EDA support–to leverate momentum, gather joint resources and make a transformative ‘moonshot’ to propel our regional economy and environment in a new direction.”
The project description notes that agriculture, a major driver of southern Arizona’s economy, is facing significant and immediate threats from climate change, particularly with the reduction of available water.
Southern Arizona provides 90% of winter leafy greens to all of North America. However, 90% of the state has experienced “exceptional drought” in the last two decades and will face a 20% reduction in Colorado River water by 2022, impacting the agricultural industries that account for nearly 70% of all water usage in Arizona.
“If provided with an implementation grant, this project proposes to support innovation and provide an ecosystem for startup businesses in the sustainable agriculture sector to help develop economically sustainable climate adaptation opportunities for the agricultural industry and Arizonans who depend on it,” states the document.
The document indicates that coalition members, partners and industry leaders are well positioned to address these challenges. “We are home to numerous leaders in agriculture production and continue to see a growing number of new sustainable agriculture and clean energy companies emerging, attracted by the innovative research being completed in our top public research institution, the University of Arizona, and the infrastructure of our rural communities, especially Yuma,” states the document.
The proposal focuses on five components: research innovation and translational technology; workforce resilience; high-growth startups and entrepreneurship; sustainable infrastructure; and seed funding.
Greater Yuma and Tucson will co-lead the sustainable infrastructure component, with programs focused on the expansion of infrastructure projects that promote the sustainable use of limited resources and new climate technologies.