Yuma County, in partnership with the Western Arizona Council of Governments, launched a new emergency rental assistance program to help residents throughout the county. Funding will be used to pay for past-due rent and utility bills and other housing expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The county received $6.5 million in federal funding for use in a program that provides residents with financial assistance and housing stability.
Renters can apply for up to $3,500 in rental and utility assistance per month for up to 15 months. Payments will be issued directly to landlords and/or utility companies on the renter’s behalf.
To be eligible, the following criteria must be met:
- The renter has a risk of homelessness, housing instability or unsafe living conditions due to an eviction notice, utility shutoff notice, past-due rent or utility notice or “any other evidence of unsafe or unhealthy living conditions or housing instability.”
- The renter or member of the renter’s household is eligible for unemployment insurance benefits or has experienced financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.
- The renter’s household income is less than or equal to 80% of the Area Median Income. Priority will be given to renters with household incomes under 50% of the Area Median Income and to those who have been unemployed 90 days or longer.
- Landlord agrees to provide the necessary information for payment and guarantees that the renter will not be evicted after payment.
County residents may submit applications through the WACOG’s Emergency Rental Assistance website https://www.wacog.com/ycerap/ or call the WACOG office at 928-217-7144.
Paper copies of the application are available at the following locations:
- WACOG office – 1235 S. Redondo Center Drive, Yuma
- Yuma County Administration building, 198 S. Main St., Yuma
- All Yuma County library locations
- Neighborhood Services, Yuma City Hall, 2nd Floor
- Somerton City Hall,143 N. State Ave.
- San Luis City Hall, 1090 E. Union St.
- Wellton Town Hall, 28364 Oakland Ave.
ASSURANCES AGAINST FRAUD
Up to 65% of the grant funds must be used by Sept. 1 and the remaining funds by the end of the year.
“So we have to fast track and get the money out as soon as we can,” Chairman Tony Reyes said during the March 15 meeting. “I’d like not to get to the end of the process and then all of sudden there’s money left over that we have to return. If the need is still there, I’d like to be able to provide.”
Supervisor Jonathan Lines asked about WACOG’s administrative costs and the potential for fraud. He wanted to ensure that “that we get the max amount of money to the people that need it, not the bureaucracy,” he said. “How are we ensuring the money goes to the people it’s owed (to) and not into someone’s account, where it can be lost?”
Lines noted that landlords could “inflate their costs,” although he agreed they are “entitled to a little bit of interest if they carried someone.” Nancy Ngai, community planning supervisor, explained that the funding will not be issued to the renter. The payments will be made directly to the landlords and utility companies and copies of lease agreements and/or utility bills must be submitted with the application.
“Makes me feel a lot better,” Lines said.
Ngai also noted WACOG has a long history of offering community services such as utilities assistance and senior programs. The agency is a governmental nonprofit dedicated to serving low-income households and vulnerable populations.
Typically, Ngai added, nonprofits require 15%-18% for administrative costs. In this case, the grant only allows 10%, but the county negotiated a 8.5% administrative fee. “That’s why we’re taking the payment portion, to offset their costs,” Ngai said, referring to a new grants administrator position.
“That’s a highly unusual fee. Normally a 15% fee is considered basically break even,” Reyes said, adding that in this case it’s worth it because of the size of the grant.
QUESTIONS OVER NEW POSITION
The agenda called for approval of a new grants administrator position in support of the emergency rental assistance program. WACOG will handle the applications, but the county will issue the payments.
However, Reyes and Lines questioned whether the new position was tied to the grant and asked what would happen after the funds ran out.
Ngai replied that the goal was to keep the position going past this grant. County Administrator Susan Thorpe noted that it’s difficult to attract candidates for a temporary position. Also, she pointed out, the county has added grants “extensively” to its portfolio and this position could help with that workload.
Lines suggested leaving out in the motion that the position was “in support” of the program. Reyes agreed, and Vice Chairman Martin Porchas amended his motion.
However, at the vote, Lines abstained. “I’m still not clear on the permanent position,” he said, noting that it had been advertised as being tied to the program.
Reyes noted that an abstention is technically a “for” vote. Porchas, Pancrazi and Reyes voted to approve the contract with WACOG and the new grants administrator position.
“I’m looking forward to this being a program that assists people in a time of need, and it’s not abuse, and it’s not part of a problem, it’s part of a solution,” Reyes said.
Program information is available on the County’s Emergency Rental Assistance webpage: https://tinyurl.com/fsyc99w7.