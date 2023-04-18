DPS seizes fentanyl in traffic stop near Wellton
Troopers seized over 100 pounds of suspected fentanyl on Interstate 8 Thursday.
According to press release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a trooper stopped the driver of a Chevrolet pickup for non-moving violations on eastbound I-8 near milepost 47 in Wellton.
The trooper noticed “indicators of criminal activity” during the stop, DPS reports. A drug detection canine was deployed, which alerted to the vehicle.
During the ensuing vehicle search, troopers found approximately 109.4 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills hidden within the truck.
The driver, Juan Jose Rivera Jr, 21 of Phoenix, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on charges including possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale, DPS reports.
The estimated street value of the seized fentanyl is approximately $1.9 million.
Border Patrol rescues woman
from Gila Mountains
A 52-year-old woman was rescued Friday in the Gila Mountains west of Yuma.
Agents assigned to the Yuma Sector’s Border Search, Trauma and Rescue unit worked with Air and Marine agents to rescue her.
The woman’s husband had left her behind one day earlier to seek help after the couple was abandoned by a smuggler and out of water, Border Patrol said.
Agents were able to backtrack the husband’s shoe sign to get an idea of where the woman was, and pilots located her from above.
Agents treated the woman for dehydration.
YPD seeks information in aggravated assault case
The Yuma Police Department is seeking information on an aggravated assault that took place in the early morning hours of April 2.
At approximately 1:05 a.m., YPD responded to the 500 block of East 32nd Street in reference to a subject being assaulted by two unknown male subjects.
The two men were last seen wearing dark hooded sweaters and skinny jeans. Both were observed fleeing in what was described as an older model Nissan Altima.
YPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the vehicle.
If you have any information, contact YPD at 928-737-4700 or 928-782-7463 to remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you could receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol
by the numbers
During the week of April 9-15, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
