Several dozen people from all over Yuma County got the chance to meet and greet their state elected officials at Lutes Casino Friday afternoon.
The event, which was organized by Sen. Sine Kerr (R-D13), Rep. Tim Dunn R-D13), Rep. Joanne Osbourne (R-D13) and Rep. Joel John (R-D4), also served as a way for them to provide their constituents with updates on the projects and legislation they’re currently working on.
Those who were in attendance also shared their concerns with the lawmakers.
“We wanted to provide the people of Yuma County an opportunity to come and talk to us in person about any bill they have concerns about, the legislative process and what is happening at the Capital,” Dunn said. “We want to make sure we are reaching out to our constituents as much as possible, not just during election season.”
He added that he and his fellow lawmakers believe it is important to connect one-on-one with the people they represent.
Dunn currently has a proposal before the Senate for a constitutional amendment that would prevent future initiatives from individuals and groups seeking to craft their own laws from being passed unless at least 55 percent of those who turned out voted in support of it.
If passed, it would override the current requirement for a simple majority.
While it seemingly is a way to prevent residents of the state from enacting laws when legislators won’t, Dunn insists that it actually protects the rights of voters.
He explained that it is a way to prevent outside money from being spent to try and get something passed during elections that have small voter turnouts.
“Things that are important to the populace will still be able to pass easily,” Dunn said.
In addition to seeking $5 million to help pay the cost of relocating the Yuma County Fairgrounds, Dunn is also trying to appropriate money to buy more video cameras to be placed along the state’s southwest border with Mexico.
“There is already a system in place here, so this is additional money for that,” Dunn said.
John has proposed a bill, which has passed the House and now on its way to the Senate, to provide funding to build two new schools in Somerton.
“The city lacks the resources to build the schools based on what the community can provide,” John said.
He is also seeking additional funding to continue and expand a braille transcription job training program being offered at four Arizona prisons, including Arizona State Prison Complex Yuma.
Not only does the program provide the inmate with a job skill, it also increases the number of books and other material for the visually impaired.
“From what I understand it is difficult to do and takes years to learn,” John said. “There is a shrinking number of braille transcribers and a growing need for braille transcription services.”
Among the bills Osbourne has proposed is one that seeks to appropriate additional funding to widen U.S. Highway 95 and another that would pay the cost for veterans and their families to have their occupational licenses renewed, if they have been out of the military for less than two years.