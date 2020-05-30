When one door closes, another opens.
The COVID-19 pandemic may have forced the Yuma County Library District to shutter its branches for now, but it didn’t close the door on the annual Summer Reading Program.
The program, which starts today and continues to July 11, is going virtual.
The district is making use of READsquared, an online platform and app that will enable readers young and old to select books and track their progress in completing their summer reading lists.
In its virtual platforms, the program will offer the same incentives to participants to dedicate themselves to reading amid the summer doldrums. For every five books they read, they earn raffle tickets for an end-of-program prize drawing. They will also receive certificates after having read 10 books.
This year’s program, theme of which is “Imagine Your Story,” is open to residents of Yuma County of all ages. To get started in the program, visit https://yumareads.azsummerreading.org, or downloaded free READsquared app to a mobile device.
Participants get access to suggested summer reading lists appropriate to their age groups. They can then check the Yuma County library’s catalog to see if it is available in a digital version they can download, or if they can reserve a hard or soft cover book that can be picked up through the curbside pickup service now offered by the district.
The suggested reading lists are merely that – suggestions, says Ashley Jackman, the library district’s deputy director. Some readers like being given ideas for books; others decide what titles to include on their lists. Either way is fine, she says.
“They can read whatever they want. They are not locked into anything,” Jackman said.
Having finished a book, the participant will log into the READsquared URL and record the title as having been read.
“You can log fiction, non-fiction, e-books, audio books – any way you want to do your reading.”
After all, the whole point of the program is to instill a love of reading in reading, particularly among youngsters and teens.
As participants in the program complete books, they will unlock access on the READsquared site or app to virtual games designed to supplement their reading, Jackman said.
An example of a game for children would be an exercise challenging them to match a capital letter with its lower-case version. Games for adults could include crossword puzzles or trivia contests.
The summer reading program is developed by the Collaborative Summer Library Program, a nationwide nonprofit organization, and has been hosted locally by Yuma County libraries for decades.
In past years, the libraries brought in guest presenters to speak to patrons of all ages on topics related to the yearly theme. For example, as part of 2018 program, theme of which was “Libraries Rock!” one guest demonstrated music-making with taiko, a variety of percussion instruments played in Japan and other Asian countries.
For now, the pandemic has ruled out not only those presentations but all the popular programs traditionally hosted at the individual branches, such as Baby Time, Story Time and English and Spanish classes.
But where one door closes, another opens.
Those and other programs will take place in virtual format on the Yuma County Library District’s Facebook page throughout this summer, says Sarah Wisdom, the district’s community relations manager.
Jackman says it remains to be seen how the pandemic will change how the district offers the Summer Reading Program in years to come, but she foresees it somehow incorporating a digital format, given the greater flexibility afforded participants.
“It does help those people who can’t come into the libraries,” she said. “I think it’s something we’ll always offer as a way (to provide) access to people.”
Meanwhile, the library has launched curbside pickup service to serve library cardholders who haven’t been able to get into the library branches since the pandemic began.
Cardholders can reserve materials online or by phone. They can pick up the items once they received confirmation the items are available.
The pickup window at the Yuma Main Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pickup service is available between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the other library branches on these days:
• Tuesdays through Saturdays at the Foothills, Wellton, Somerton and San Luis libraries.
• Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Dateland Library.
• Wednesdays and Fridays at the Roll Library.
For more information, visit yumalibrary.org.