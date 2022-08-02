The Yuma County Library District is continuing its series of virtual author talks with bestselling authors and thought leaders.
At no cost, Yumans can attend in person or participate remotely by registering for an event at https://libraryc.org/yumalibrary/upcoming. These events also include opportunities for audience members to ask questions, so avid readers with unfulfilled curiosities may want to take advantage this coming month.
August will present four talks – primarily at the Main Library on 2951 S 21st Dr. – involving a diverse range of material. Listed here are descriptions for each of these talks as provided by the Yuma County Library District:
Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 11 a.m, featuring Dr. Marcia Chatelain, author of “Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America”
“In ‘Franchise,’ Dr. Chatelain set out to discover the interplay between fast-food restaurants and their saturation within black neighborhoods. McDonald’s has often been blamed for the rising rates of obesity and diabetes among black Americans. Chatelain uncovers an underappreciated intersection of capitalism and racism in a surprising history of cooperation among fast-food companies, black capitalists and civil rights leaders, who – in the troubled years after Dr. King’s assassination – believed they found an economic answer to the problem of racial inequality.”
This presentation will be hosted at the Main and Foothills Libraries.
Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m., featuring Liz Moore, author of “Long Bright River”
“The novel takes place in Philadelphia, where Moore has lived for a decade. She traces the story of two sisters estranged from each other but bonded by their choices. Mickey is a cop, and Kacey lives on the streets in the vice of addiction. When Kacey disappears, Mickey panics over her sister’s safety–obsessed with finding the culprit and her sister before it’s too late. Drawing on deeply personal volunteer work, Liz Moore spins a story that is both graphically honest and dignified. ‘Long Bright River’ puts a very human face on the effect that addiction can have on generations of families and communities.
“Liz Moore is the author of four novels, a winner of the 2014 Rome Prize in Literature, and she teaches in the MFA program in Creative Writing at Temple University.”
This presentation will be hosted at the Main Library in Meeting Room B.
Monday, Aug. 22 at 6 p.m., featuring Dr. Michele Harper, author of “The Beauty in Breaking”
“Michele Harper is a female African American emergency room physician in an overwhelmingly male and white profession. Brought up in Washington, D.C., in a complicated family, she went to Harvard, where she met her husband. They stayed together through medical school until two months before she was scheduled to join the staff of a hospital in central Philadelphia when he told her he couldn’t move with her. Her marriage at an end, Harper, began her new life in a new city, in a new job, as a newly single woman.
“As Harper learned to become an effective ER physician in the ensuing years, bringing insight and empathy to every patient encounter, she understood that each of us is broken – physically and emotionally. How we recognize those breaks, how we try to mend them and where we go from there are all crucial parts of the healing process. This author talk will cover many of the lessons she’s learned on her inspiring personal journey and the success of her New York Times bestselling memoir, ‘The Beauty in Breaking.’
“Michele Harper has worked as an emergency room physician for more than a decade at various institutions, including chief resident at Lincoln Hospital in the South Bronx and in the emergency department at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Philadelphia. She is a graduate of Harvard University and the Renaissance School of Medicine at Stony Brook University.”
This presentation will be hosted at the Main Library in Meeting Room A.
Thursday, Aug. 25 at 9 a.m. featuring Liz Wiseman, author of “Impact Players”
“In ‘Impact Players,’ Liz asks the question, why do some people break through and make an impact while others get stuck going through the motions? In every organization, impact players are indispensable colleagues who can be counted on in critical situations and consistently receive high-profile assignments and new opportunities. Managers know who these top players are, understand their worth and want more of them on their team, whether on center stage or behind the scenes.
“Wiseman reveals the secrets of these stellar professionals who play the game at a higher level. Drawing on insights from leaders at top companies, Wiseman explains what the most influential players are doing differently, how small and seemingly insignificant differences in how we think and act can make an enormous impact, and why–with a little coaching–this mindset is available to everyone who wants to contribute at their highest level and do more meaningful work.
“Liz Wiseman is a researcher and executive advisor who teaches leadership to executives worldwide. She is the author of the New York Times bestseller ‘Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter,’ ‘The Multiplier Effect: Tapping the Genius Inside Our Schools,’ Wall Street Journal bestseller ‘Rookie Smarts: Why Learning Beats Knowing in the New Game of Work’ and Wall Street Journal bestseller ‘Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact.’ She is the CEO of the Wiseman Group, a leadership research and development firm headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.”
This presentation will be hosted at the Main Library in Meeting Room A.
And the fun will continue in the fall. The library district has announced the following upcoming programs as well:
- Thursday, Sept. 8 at 11 a.m. featuring Michele Borba, author of “Raising Thrivers: Parenting Tips & Tools to Help Kids Thrive in an Uncertain World”
- Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 11 a.m., featuring Simon Winchester, author of more than a dozen titles on historical figures
- Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m., featuring Hernan Diaz, author of “In the Distance”
- Thursday, Oct. 13 at 1 p.m., featuring Dr. Aziz Gazipura, author of “Not Nice: Stop People Pleasing, Staying Silent, & Feeling Guilty”
- Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m. featuring Kate Quinn, author of “The Diamond Eye”
To learn more about these talks and other happenings in the library district, visit https://yumalibrary.org/.
Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.