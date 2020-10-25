The Yuma County Library District is now a member of the Government Publishing Office (GPO)’s Federal Depository Library Program, meaning the public can access federal government publications for free at any one of the district’s eight branches.
As the “official, digital, secure resource” for producing and distributing information products for the United States government – including passports and the official publications of Congress and the White House and other federal agencies – the GPO provides permanent, no-cost public access to governmental information online at www.govinfo.gov and via the Federal Depository Library Program.
Through the program, over 1,100 libraries across the country house published documents and other information from the legislative, executive and judicial branches of the federal government in both print and electronic formats.
“Libraries play a critical role in helping GPO carry out its 159-year mission of keeping America informed on the three branches of the federal government,” said GPO Director Hugh Halpern. “We look forward to partnering with Yuma County Library District to expand public access to federal government information in the desert southwest.”
According to a GPO press release, the antecedents of the Federal Depository Library Program can be traced back to Dec. 27, 1813, when an act of Congress (3 Stat. 140) provided that one copy of the journals and documents of both the Senate and House be sent to each college, university and historical society in each state.
The GPO has operated the Federal Depository Library Program since 1845, the office said.
According to the press release, the Yuma County Library District was designed to be part of the program by Rep. Raúl Grijalva (AZ-3).
“I applaud Yuma County Library District’s commitment to serve the people of this region and am confident they will be excellent stewards of this information,” Grijalva said. “I congratulate them on this honor and look forward to seeing this important public service offered to the people of southwestern Arizona.”