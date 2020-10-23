Main Library – 2951 S. 21st Drive, 928-782-1871

Mon.-Thurs. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Foothills Branch – 13226 E. Frontage Rd., 928-342-1640

Tues.-Thurs. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Heritage Branch – 350 S. Third Ave., 928-783-5415

Tues.-Thurs. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

* Services by appointment only

San Luis Branch – 1075 N. Sixth Ave., 928-627-8344

Tues.-Thurs. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Somerton Branch – 240 Canal Street, 928-627-2149

Tues.-Thurs. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wellton Branch – 28790 San Jose Ave., 928-785-9575

Tues.-Thurs. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*Services by appointment only

Dateland Branch (located inside Dateland Elementary School) – 1300 S. Avenue 64E, 928-454-2242

Mon.-Fri. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

* Services by appointment only

Roll Branch (located inside Mohawk Valley School) – 5151 S. Avenue 39E, 928-785-3701

Mon.-Fri. 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

* Services by appointment only

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you