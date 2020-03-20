Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Tony Reyes issued a proclamation adjusting public access to county buildings and moving services online to the extent possible.
Reyes said the proclamation came as county departments deal with an increase in problems with staffing shortages and anxiety caused by the situation.
“Interactions have been creating a sense of anxiety on both the public and administrative side, but we still want county workers to provide services,” Reyes said, emphasizing that the proclamation doesn’t close county buildings.
“They’re closed unless you make arrangements. So they’re not totally closed, but you have to go through a procedure that requires communication with the different departments,” he said.
Reyes said the staffing shortages are resulting from a mixture of parents staying home to take care of out-of-class kids and employees who are feeling ill and want to take the proper precautions.
Departments like the Yuma County Library branches have reported a staffing shortage that’s close to a 50% shortage of normal employees, Reyes said, but the numbers differ by each department.
The proclamation gives county elected officials, appointed officials and the county administrator the discretion to take necessary measures for their own departments. The measures that the proclamation includes are making use of general county staff as temporary staff for their department, using an emergency leave program due to school closures and taking steps to provide services by internet, telephone and drive-by where possible.
The proclamation also gives county departments more flexibility in giving overtime pay, Reyes said, and his expectation is that many employees will be working overtime, especially general staff.
Reyes said he wanted to keep from creating a blanket proclamation that tells departments to react one way. Instead, the proclamation “allows departments the flexibility to react in their own way,” he said.
County operations will continue unhindered, Reyes said, and operations like road maintenance aren’t expected to be affected. “This is for limiting operations at departments that have direct contact with the public.”
The power to make this proclamation came with the emergency declaration that Reyes issued last week. At a press conference to announce the emergency declaration, Reyes said that he saw no immediate reason to use the powers. Reyes said there has since been an increasing need to use them and hopes to not need to use any more.
“It’s not a good feeling to use these powers,” he said. “It means that there’s a need for them, and they were created for an emergency situation.”
Reyes said that if a need arises to utilize more of the tools given to him by the emergency declaration, he intends to use them in a way that allows county departments who are impacted by them to have some control over how they’re used.